London Foundation For Banking & Finance Announces New Board Trustees: Stephen Mann, Quentin Nason, Steve Darrington

Three leading figures in investment banking, finance, insurance, private equity, education and the charity sector have joined the LFBF Board of Trustees.

- Stephen MannLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The London Foundation for Banking & Finance (LFBF), has announced the appointment of three leading figures in investment banking and finance, insurance, private equity, education and the charity sector to its Board of Trustees: Stephen Mann , Quentin Nason and Steve Darrington , who all join the LFBF Board in July 2025.Founded in 1879, the LFBF is a Royal Charter membership body and financial capability charity. These new Trustee appointments are intended to strengthen the Board's professional, governance and technical expertise as it seeks to increase and accelerate the impact of the Foundation's work in financial education and research.Stephen Mann is an insurance specialist and an experienced Chair and CEO. He sits on the Council of Cardiff University and has served as CEO of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), Group CEO of Police Mutual Group and Strategy and Business Services Director at Aviva UK Life. His other previous Board roles include the Police Arboretum Memorial Trust, the College of Policing, the Association of Financial Mutuals, Alico UK, Aviva Life and Norwich Union. Stephen has served on the City of London's Socio-Economic Diversity Task Force, on the then Prime Minister's Future York Group and as a key contributor to an HM Inspectorate of Constabulary Review. Later this year, Stephen Mann will become Chair of the LFBF Board of Trustees, succeeding the current Chair, Steve Haberman.Quentin Nason is a finance professional, social entrepreneur and dual UK-US citizen. Currently a Senior Advisor at KingsRock Advisors, he has held lead roles at Tetragon Financial Group, a $40 billion alternative asset manager listed on the London Stock Exchange, and at UBS and Deutsche Bank in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and London. Quentin is the founder of financial literacy charity City Pay It Forward, the author of an award-winning Year 6 UK primary school textbook, and lead contributor to financial literacy programmes that are used by some of the largest school groups in America. Later this year, Quentin Nason will become Vice Chair of the LFBF Board of Trustees, succeeding the current Vice Chair, David Kennedy.Steve Darrington is a qualified Chartered Certified accountant and a specialist in risk and private equity. He is currently Chair of the Private Equity Advisory Board at Mactavish, a specialist risk management consultancy and was a Partner and Chief Financial & Risk Officer at Phoenix Equity Partners, one of the UK's leading mid-market private equity Investors for 23 years. During his career Steve has had direct involvement in raising over £1.75 billion of venture and development capital. Later this year, Steve Darrington will become Chair of the LFBF's Audit & Risk Committee, succeeding the current Chair, David Kennedy, when this role is split out from that of Vice Chair.Steve Haberman, the current Chair of the LFBF Board of Trustees says:“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome our new trustees. Each is an outstanding professional and together they bring the right blend of fresh perspectives and strategic experience that we need to achieve our ambitious goals. In the proud spirit of a 146-year-old charity, I am glad they are joining at this juncture, so that we can ensure continuity now and a smooth succession when we make changes to key Board roles later this year.”Shelley Doorey-Williams, CEO of the LFBF adds:“As any CEO knows, having a skilled, supportive and engaged Board is essential for the work of the executive team to thrive. I am thrilled that we have found three such capable new Trustees, and excited by the future we can forge together as we seek to accelerate financial capability in the UK.”Stephen Mann, newly appointed Trustee and Board Chair-designate says“The LFBF is both an historic membership body and a future-focused charity, and it is an honour to be asked to succeed Steve as Chair. I look forward to working with an impressive Board of Trustees as we shape and deliver the societal impact the LFBF can achieve.”ENDS

