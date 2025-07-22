“America's Deceit” Exposes The Government's Darkest Secrets Behind The Kennedy Assassination

Award-winning writer, director, and actor John Anthony Gaetano releases his explosive new novel, America's Deceit, a politically-charged thriller that pulls readers into the chilling undercurrents of one of the most controversial events in American history-the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Based on decades of historical research and real conspiracy theories, this groundbreaking work of fiction dares to explore what others have only whispered about.

America's Deceit isn't just another Kennedy assassination book. It is a page-turning fictional investigation woven from verified historical threads, casting a powerful spotlight on a decades-long cover-up by the U.S. government. Through the eyes of Vietnam War veteran and award-winning photojournalist John Modini, readers uncover buried secrets and forbidden truths about what was really hidden in body bags returning from Southeast Asia, and how those secrets tie directly to a manipulated Warren Commission and the CIA's darkest protocols.

When Modini's friend and fellow veteran Karl Hunter is accused of a string of brutal serial killings, Modini embarks on a mission that unearths far more than a murder mystery. As he uncovers connections between Hunter and CIA covert operations, disturbing parallels begin to emerge between Hunter and Lee Harvey Oswald-parallels that may prove a terrifying pattern of deceit and political assassination at the highest levels.

John Gaetano has fused meticulous research with cinematic storytelling to present a work of fiction that resonates with the urgency of truth. America's Deceit will captivate history buffs, political skeptics, and lovers of suspense alike. It is a masterwork of historical fiction that confronts the infection of corruption hiding in the highest offices-an infection exposed to the world on November 22, 1963.

Don't miss your chance to uncover the secrets buried beneath one of America's darkest moments. America's Deceit is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author

John Anthony Gaetano is an accomplished writer, director, and actor with a career spanning motion pictures, television, and radio. A long-standing member of the Screen Actors Guild, Gaetano's background includes performances in classic films such as Grease, Flashdance, Coming Home, Stir Crazy, Beverly Hills Cop II and Spielberg's "1941",as well as television appearances in MASH*, Columbo, Hill Street Blues,and Nightcourt.

Gaetano's entrance into the film industry is a movie into itself thrust into a movie at Fox Studios by accident and subterfuge by Mel Brooks himself. It was Marty Feldman who suddenly discovered this unknown entity on the set. He, Marty hired him to become an assistant by lunch time, by late spring he taught Gaetano screen writing leading him to be groomed to become a film director.

His directorial roots began under the mentorship of legendary director Hal Ashby, leading to the formation of CAP-HITCH-HAWK PRODUCTIONS-an independent film company built on the inspirations of Capra, Hitchcock, and Howard Hawks, and joined in partnership with Frank Capra Jr. for 15 years. Gaetano has penned seven original screenplays, many tackling controversial or political themes, including the screenplay that became the foundation for America's Deceit. Gaetano directed and produced two demo films based on two of his screenplays "Delusions,” two versions at 46 min and 35min both shot on 16mm film. A hitchcockian thriller filmed in Seattle Washington under the guidance and cooperation of the captain of the Seattle police department and the terrorist task force captain of Seattle Washington. The other "Pawns" that became the most controversial screenplay in motion picture history, that caused the author to leave the film industry discovering after 15 years that the US government was spying on him without his knowledge. As well as what happened three days following the controversial event on March 30th, 1981, that he has hidden to this day.

In addition to his film work, Gaetano is a film historian and a recognized expert on the Academy Awards, having personally met and interviewed cinematic icons such as Alfred Hitchcock, Orson Welles, Stanley Kubrick, Akira Kurosawa, and Fred Zimmemann. Gaetano spent 8 hrs with Kubrick who gave secret information to him the only time he returned to United States, secrets Gaetano will plan to reveal that would lead to Kubrick's death in 1999. Kubrick introduced Gaetano to Hitchcock this same day that would lead Hitchcock and Gaetano a friendship and mentorship until his death 4 years later. Steven Spielberg and John Gaetano developed a friendship through a 4 year period, his mentorships with his life long friend, Hal Ashby, Marty Feldman, Frank Capra and Alfred Hitchcock. His vast knowledge and passion for storytelling have culminated in a literary debut that is as bold as it is thought-provoking.