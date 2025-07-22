Dappertails Mobile Pet Grooming Built By Groomers Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity

MENAFN - GetNews) DapperTails Mobile Pet Grooming, the only mobile grooming franchise in America built by professional groomers, Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity Following Standout Success at Orlando and New York Franchise Expos

West Palm Beach - 22 July, 2025 - DapperTails Mobile Pet Grooming is proud to announce the national launch of its franchise program. Following exceptional receptions at the Orlando and New York Franchise Expos, interest in the DapperTails brand has surged. Our team has experienced an overwhelming influx of calls and inquiries from aspiring entrepreneurs, retirees and families across the country who are eager to bring premium pet grooming to their communities.

As the only grooming franchise in the United States built entirely by professional groomers and experienced franchisees, DapperTails offers something no other brand can - deep industry knowledge paired with a genuine commitment to both client satisfaction and team empowerment.

Proven Exposure. Proven Demand.

The enthusiastic response at both expos confirmed what we already knew - there is a growing demand for expert-driven grooming services. The DapperTails booth was a standout attraction, with attendees drawn to our clean branding, operational transparency, and the authenticity of a grooming-first leadership team.

Investing in People and Performance

Franchisees joining the DapperTails family are not only investing in a proven business model. They are investing in the growth of their people. Our structured onboarding, groomer training pathways, and operational support ensure that each new location launches with a clear path to profitability and team success.

Emily Elias, cofounder and Master Groomer adds:

"What makes us different is simple. We are groomers. We know what makes a grooming business thrive and we've built a franchise system that reflects those insights. The momentum has been incredible and we've fielded dozens of serious inquiries just in the past few weeks from people who recognize that this is more than just a business. This is the future of grooming crafted by groomers, for groomers, and for the clients who love them"

Confidence for Every New Owner

DapperTails franchisees benefit from a comprehensive operations playbook, territory protection, cutting-edge client communications systems, and marketing that actually drives appointments. With strong unit-level economics and growing brand visibility, new owners can step in with confidence.

. 20 proven units now in market - not just an idea on paper

. We train every lead groomer so franchisees aren't stuck hiring on their own

. Recession-resistant demand from pet parents who spend on their pets - no matter what

. Protected territories , rapid scalability and white-glove onboarding to get you the 150 clients you need per van

. Generational Wealth building for investors to have a legacy

We are not another“emerging brand” ... we're already leading, and now, expanding.

Chris Elias, coFounder and CEO, shares:

"We built DapperTails to elevate the grooming profession and create lasting career opportunities for skilled professionals. Our franchise partners aren't just buying a brand, they're becoming part of a mission and our family. Seeing so many people resonate with that at the expos was powerful."

Built by Groomers. For the Future.

DapperTails is proud to be the only grooming franchise in the country founded and developed by working groomers. That difference matters. It shows up in the way our salons operate, the way our staff are treated, and the confidence our franchise partners have when they open their doors.

DapperTails is currently onboarding new franchisees in select U.S. markets. The brand's combination of high client demand, clear business systems, and industry-first leadership is helping owners launch with confidence.

