Melanoma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Biontech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode

"Melanoma Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Melanoma- Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 170+ pipeline drugs in Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

Melanoma Overview:

Melanoma is a form of cancer that begins in melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing pigment. While approximately 90% of melanomas arise in the skin, the disease can also occur in the eyes, internal organs, and mucous membranes of the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urogenital systems. It is the third most prevalent skin cancer after basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma and ranks as the fifth most common cancer in men and sixth in women. Although widespread, melanoma has traditionally been challenging to treat, with slower drug development progress compared to other cancers.

Melanoma often spreads to the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, bones, and brain. Warning signs include abnormal skin growths, changes in existing moles-such as size increase, darkening, irregular borders, or color changes-sores that don't heal, and skin lesions that become painful, itchy, or sensitive. Diagnosis generally begins with a visual skin assessment and the ABCDE method (asymmetry, border, color, diameter, and evolution). If melanoma is suspected, a biopsy is conducted-either a punch, excisional, or shave biopsy-to analyze the tissue. Tumor thickness is examined under a microscope, as thicker tumors have a higher chance of spreading. Further tests, including imaging (CT, MRI, PET scans) and bloodwork (such as lactate dehydrogenase levels), are used to check for metastasis.

Treatment is tailored based on the stage of melanoma and the patient's overall health. In early stages, surgery may be curative. For more advanced cases, lymph node dissection may be required to limit further spread, and metastasectomy can remove small tumor deposits in organs. Additional treatments include targeted therapies that focus on specific cancer cells, radiation, and immunotherapy-which is widely pursued by biopharmaceutical companies to boost the immune system's ability to combat melanoma.

Key Melanoma companies such as IO Biotech, Moderna Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, BioNTech SE, TILT Biotherapeutics LLC, Nykode Therapeutics, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Cytovation AS, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Neon Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Melanoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Melanoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include IO102 IO103, mRNA 4157, MK-4830, BNT111, TILT 123, and others.

January 2025 – Ultimovacs ASA: A randomized, open-label study is being conducted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of UV1 vaccination in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab as a first-line treatment for adult patients with histologically confirmed unresectable metastatic melanoma.

January 2025 – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: This study is investigating the experimental drug fianlimab (REGN3767) in combination with cemiplimab (REGN2810), referred to as the "study drugs." The research focuses on melanoma patients and aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of fianlimab and cemiplimab compared to the approved combination of relatlimab and nivolumab, marketed as Opdualag, for treating melanoma in both adults and children.

January 2025 – Amgen: This study aims to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of ABP 206 in comparison with nivolumab in patients with treatment-naïve, unresectable, or metastatic melanoma. Participants will be randomly assigned (1:1) to receive either ABP 206 or nivolumab and will continue treatment until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or withdrawal of consent, for a maximum of 24 months. The total study duration for each participant is approximately 26 months.

In April 2024, Obsidian Therapeutics shared an update on its Phase I first-in-human trial of OBX-115 tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapy for patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma. The update, presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, included safety data with a median follow-up of 25 weeks and newly detailed efficacy results. In April 2024, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced that clinical data for lifileucel combined with pembrolizumab in frontline advanced melanoma, along with translational data, would be featured at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

