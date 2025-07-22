Kyiv Activists Demand Veto Of Law Weakening NABU, SAP Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The participants, numbering at least two thousand, chanted slogans such as“Ukraine is not Russia,”“Veto the law,” and“Veto.” Many protesters came with posters, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The initiative was launched by veteran Dmytro Koziatynsky, who called on political parties and figures to refrain from supporting it.

“Let's agree that the campaign will take place without symbols and speakers who want to express their opinions,” Koziatynsky emphasized.

"Petitions have already been sent to the president demanding that he veto this [initiative]. But until these petitions are approved, he can sign this bill. Therefore, we do not have time...," quoted Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the Voice faction, in a post on social media .

People's deputies who voted against the initiative also joined the campaign, in particular parliamentarians from the Voice parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, as Zheleznyak also reported on Telegram .

Stefanchuk signs law curtailingand SAPO powers

Activists are demanding that the president veto the adopted law and prevent the elimination of the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

As reported by Ukrinform, today, July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAP.