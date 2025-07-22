Verkhovna Rada Passes Law Curbing NABU Powers To Restore Constitutional Norms, Says SSU Head Maliuk
"Do we live in a state governed by the rule of law? Yes, we do! The Constitution is the fundamental law! No one has eliminated anyone. I am not a member of parliament or a lawmaker. Believe me, what they voted on is a matter for the MPs. It would be better to ask them. That would be right and logical. As far as I understand, this is simply a return to the Constitution.
Neither the SAP nor the NABU have been liquidated. They continue to exist and continue to work efficiently," Maliuk said.
Responding to a journalist's question, the head of the SSU emphasized that the SAP and NABU remain independent bodies.Read also: SSU head Maliuk tells G7 ambassadors agency will keep rooting out Russian agents in state bodies
"But according to the Constitution, there is only one Prosecutor General in the country. There can be no duplication or tautology. I think that this is what our lawmakers were guided by. This was done precisely to strengthen something. And, perhaps, I think, for a certain system of checks and balances. ... To prevent the agency from suddenly turning into some kind of 'monster,'" Maliuk added.
As reported by Ukrinform, today, July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAP
