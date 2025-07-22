Juhi Chawla Shares Son's Birthday With Throwback Pictures, Plants 500 Trees For His Well Being
The actress also hinted at planting 500 trees for her son's happy and healthy life. She wrote in the caption,“Happpyy Birthhddaayyy Arjunnn!! God Bless You ... Love You. 500 trees for your Haapppyyy and Heaallthhyy life (sic)".
Earlier in February this year, the actress Juhi Chawla, accompanied by her husband Jay Mehta, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and took a dip in the holy waters. Juhi took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a video montage featuring all the pictures from her divine visit. It had pictures of Juhi and Jay walking to the ghat, taking a dip in the holy water, and offering prayers.
She wrote in the caption,“A journey of faith, devotion and divine blessings”. Juhi joined a galaxy of stars such as Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, and Chandan Roy Sanya, who took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh this month.
Rasha, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, had also shared a picture of herself offering prayers in the holy water in Maha Kumbh. In the picture, the actress, after taking a dip in the water, was seen praying. She put the song“Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay” as the background score to the picture.
She was mostly recently seen in the supporting roles in the shows, like 'Hush Hush' and 'The Railway Men'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the historical drama stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan.
The limited series is based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, which is considered the worst industrial tragedy in human history.
