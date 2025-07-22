Wall Street Financier Imani Blackmon Launches Business Management Firm To Help Athletes Build A Legacy Beyond Sports
NXG helps athletes move beyond endorsements and short-term deals - empowering them to become founders, entrepreneurs, and long-term leaders in business.
“This firm isn't about managing money - it's about helping athletes navigate business, build structure, and create generational opportunity,” said Blackmon.
With a career spanning elite investment banks to ultra high-net-worth family offices deploying capital across venture and private equity, Blackmon is now using that expertise to help athletes take control of their financial futures and become strategic leaders beyond the game.
Blackmon brings more than $75 billion in transaction experience across M&A, private equity, and capital markets. His background includes investment banking roles at Credit Suisse, Evercore, and Morgan Stanley, and serving as an investor at a UHNW family office focused on consumer products, tech, media, sports, and infrastructure.
Throughout his career, Blackmon has collaborated with a wide network of professional athletes and entertainers - helping them explore business opportunities, navigate strategic partnerships, and prepare for life beyond the game. That hands-on experience revealed a persistent gap: while athletes often receive brand advice or access to traditional financial products, they rarely get exposure to real ownership, operational insight, or long-term business
mentorship.
NXG was created to fill that gap - offering athletes the tools, structure, and support to lead in business with the same confidence they bring to the game.
To help execute this mission, NXG has assembled a leadership team with deep expertise across sports, business, and strategy.
Brandon D. Williams joins the team as Senior Advisor. A lawyer, former NBA player, and seasoned executive (NBA League Office, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings), Williams was also a pioneering architect of the venture-backed Overtime Elite Basketball. His extensive experience spans professional development, social responsibility, league and team operations, scouting, contract negotiations, and legal affairs. Williams brings a unique and valuable perspective on athlete growth, career transitions, and leadership-both on and off the court.
Sencere Smith, Head of Business Development, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong foundation in tech and entertainment. Known for scaling ventures and managing high-value client relationships, Smith helps athletes and creatives transition into successful entrepreneurs.
Tatiana Sanders, Head of Client Services, brings a dynamic blend of global business strategy, marketing expertise, and cultural fluency. Her background in international outreach and brand building enhances NXG's ability to serve a diverse, global clientele while driving community-focused impact.
NXG empowers athletes to launch ventures, build their brands, and pursue curated opportunities that support their long-term goals beyond the game.
About Next Generation Sports Group
Next Generation Sports Group is a modern business management firm - with full transparency, real alignment, and relationships that last beyond the game. With a focus on entrepreneurship, brand building, and long-term career strategy, NXG equips clients with the insight and support to create lasting impact on and off the field.
Sencere Smith
NXG Sports Group
+1 678-225-9289
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment