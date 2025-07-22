Markem-Imaje Expands Wax-Based Ink Production And Opens New R&D Office In New Hampshire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, announced a significant investment in its Keene, New Hampshire, facility that will expand production capacity for its industry-leading, sustainable wax-based Touch Dry® inks. The company also announced that it will open a new research, development and engineering office in Salem, New Hampshire, by the end of 2025.

Markem-Imaje's enhanced ink production line at its site in Keene, which received a Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis, highlights the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and regional economic development. This strategic investment in the company's operations boosts its ability to meet growing global demand for high-performance, environmentally responsible coding solutions.

The company's new Salem R&D office will house electrical, mechanical and software engineering teams focused on the development of high-performance printers and inks used extensively across the logistics, warehousing and consumer-packaged goods industries.

"We've seen consistent global growth in demand for our Touch Dry® ink technology and consumables, driven by our customers' increasing emphasis on operational efficiency," said Dane Hileman, Product Division Director at Markem-Imaje. "Our expansions in both Keene and Salem will enable us to strengthen our global production capabilities while continuing to invest in the local community."

Markem-Imaje remains deeply committed to New Hampshire and is actively hiring across its locations in the state. For current career opportunities, please visit .

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

