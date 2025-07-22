Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopia: Ministry Of Finance Launches First-Ever Issuance Calendar For Treasury (T)-Bills


2025-07-22 04:00:13
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

As part of ongoing efforts to reform and modernize public finance management and to foster market-based deficit financing through domestic-currency Treasury bills and bonds market, the Ministry of Finance has published its first three-month Treasury-bill issuance calendar.

This milestone supports the government's“reset, reform, and relaunch” agenda, deepening the domestic debt market and improving transparency. By giving market participants clear visibility of upcoming auctions, the calendar enhances predictability and builds investor confidence. It also underscores the government's commitment to borrow domestically in ways that limit inflation and safeguard macroeconomic stability.

The calendar embodies the shift toward a genuinely market-based approach to Treasury-bill issuance. This compliments the opening of the secondary market and the introduction of more competitive retail auctions open to a wider range of investors through the Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

The Ministry of Finance will continue to build on this momentum by promoting openness, broadening investor participation, and aligning Ethiopia's debt-management practices with international best practice.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Finance, Ethiopia.

