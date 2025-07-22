Monsoon Rains Kill 221 Across Pakistan, Hundreds Injured In Floods And Landslides

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported that at least 221 people have died since the start of the monsoon season due to rain-related incidents.

According to the NDMA, most fatalities resulted from electrocution, flash floods, and landslides. An additional 592 people have been injured across the country.

In its latest update issued Tuesday, July 22, the agency confirmed five more deaths, including three children, and ten injuries in the last 24 hours.

Punjab province has suffered the heaviest losses, with 135 deaths and 470 injuries reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 40 fatalities, while Balochistan has reported 16.

Infrastructural damage is also mounting. Since the rains began, over 804 houses have been damaged or destroyed, and at least 200 livestock have perished.

Authorities have issued fresh flood warnings in the Babusar region, where 14 to 15 key roads remain blocked due to landslides, severely disrupting transport.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also warned of continued heavy rainfall in areas including Kashmir, Islamabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, urging residents to take precautions.

