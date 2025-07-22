Buckeye Recovery Network Announces New Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP).

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Buckeye Recovery Network announces its new adolescent intensive outpatient program (IOP) track. The IOP track was specifically designed for adolescents who struggle with mental health, substance use, and behavioral issues. The program's holistic approach combines evidence-based therapies, such as CBT, DBT, and EMDR, with creative therapies like art, expressive art, and mindfulness to support emotional healing.

“Our IOP is a structured, developmentally informed outpatient program specifically designed for adolescents. With a focus on mental health, substance use, and behavioral growth, we provide a supportive environment where teens can heal and build lasting life skills,” said Parham Nematollah, COO of Buckeye Recovery Network.“Our IOP program nurtures growth, healing, and resilience, helping teens and families develop tools that last a lifetime,” he added.

Each adolescent works one-on-one with a dedicated counselor or therapist, accompanied by weekly family sessions to repair dynamics and enhance at-home support. Teens will program Monday through Friday and participate in individual therapy, peer group support, skill-building, and family therapy. Each week, teens will meet with the medical director for a weekly check-in to fine-tune their treatment plan.

Buckeye Recovery Network is a leading behavioral health facility in Huntington Beach, CA., focused on helping individuals overcome drug and alcohol dependence by treating both the addiction and underlying mental health concerns. We offer outpatient services, including partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Our philosophy is to give freedom from active addiction, the tools to carry with you during your recovery, and knowledge that life can and will get better. The symbol of the Buckeye, we gift to you.

If your teen is struggling with active addiction, mental health, or dual diagnosis, call Buckeye Recovery Network today or visit our website .