Alexander Johnson Group Partners With GEMS School Of Research And Innovation To Enhance Relocation Support For Families Moving To Dubai.

Dubai, UAE/London - Alexander Johnson Group, a premier provider of a private banking-like approach to commercial and luxury real estate in Dubai, has proudly announced its partnership with GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), a groundbreaking new school from GEMS Education, which opens in Dubai in August.

This exclusive collaboration aims to provide an exceptional, seamless transition for families relocating to Dubai, combining both exceptional real estate services, commercial solutions and cutting-edge educational offerings for families.

GEMS Education is one of the world's largest and longest established K-12 private education groups, with a 65-year + record of delivering successful outcomes to more than half a million alumni. Around 200,000 current students attend its 90+ schools around the world every day. SRI was launched to global headlines in January, which heralded its innovative approach to learning, and is to open on 26 August in Dubai Sports City.







As the preferred real estate partner for SRI, Alexander Johnson Group will deliver personalised introductions to an exclusive selection of premium properties alongside business investment opportunities including hotels, commercial land, and warehousing, designed to support families moving to Dubai.

This partnership extends beyond real estate; it encompasses concierge support to ensure families settle easily into their new lifestyles, including preferential access to SRI alongside business connections and guidance.

Alex Johnson, CEO of Alexander Johnson Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with SRI, a beacon of educational excellence in Dubai. This partnership allows us to provide families with not only a home but also a robust support system for their business needs too and importantly, access to one of the finest schools in the world. We look forward to making the transition to Dubai as smooth as possible for our clients.”







Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said,“We are delighted to partner with Alexander Johnson Group. Their commitment to providing unparalleled support to families relocating to a new country aligns perfectly with our mission. With the opening of SRI – which we believe will be the finest school in the world – we offer an exceptional educational environment, and through this partnership, we ensure a comprehensive service for parents looking to settle in Dubai.”

GEMS School of Research and Innovation is designed to transform the way students learn, think and lead - setting new global benchmarks. It will feature an exceptional team of educators and state-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge tech and AI laboratories, art and music studios with the ability to create feature film quality productions and also access to Olympic quality sports facilities, offering an unmatched holistic education.

SRI's proprietary 'Pioneer Curriculum' will also focus on fostering creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, ensuring students are well prepared for future challenges.

The Alexander Johnson Group and GEMS SRI School are committed to delivering exceptional experiences for families embarking on their journey to Dubai, meeting the unique challenges that often accompany such a significant life change.

Notes for journalists:

About GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)

GEMS School of Research and Innovation, opening in Dubai this summer, is set to redefine educational excellence with its ground-breaking AI/edtech tools, state-of-the-art facilities and hand-picked teachers. Committed to fostering holistic development, SRI offers a pioneering curriculum designed to nurture critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence. The school aims to create a vibrant learning community that emphasises academic achievement alongside personal growth based on values-led education, ensuring students are prepared for the exciting futures that await them.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world's leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world's top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

About Alexander Johnson Group

Alexander Johnson Group is Dubai's premier property specialist, with over 75 years of combined experience in the region's dynamic market. They serve as strategic partners to corporations, institutional investors, and business owners seeking prime real estate opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing business hubs.

Their Specialisation:

● Industrial & Logistics Facilities: Warehousing, distribution centres, manufacturing facilities, and logistics hubs

● Land Opportunities: Development sites, industrial plots, and strategic land banking opportunities

● Hotel & Hospitality Assets: Business hotels, serviced apartments, and hospitality developments

● Premium Office Space: Class A office buildings, business parks, and corporate headquarters

● Mixed-Use Developments: Complexes combining office, residential, retail, and business facilities

Exclusive Services: As part of their comprehensive service, they offer exclusive and unlisted high-end properties to their clients looking to relocate or invest as part of their business development strategies. Through their extensive network, they provide access to premium residential opportunities that complement their clients' commercial requirements.

