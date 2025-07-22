1 Ton Wall-Mounted Jib Crane For Trinidad And Tobago

MENAFN - GetNews) On March 17, 2025, our sales representative officially completed the handover of a jib crane order for export to Trinidad and Tobago. The order is scheduled for delivery within 15 working days and will be shipped via FOB Qingdao by sea. The agreed payment term is 50% T/T advance and 50% before delivery. This customer was initially contacted in May 2024, and the transaction has now reached the production and delivery stage.

Standard Configuration:

The ordered product is a BZ-type column-mounted jib crane with the following specifications:

Work Duty: A3

Rated Load Capacity: 1 ton

Span: 5.21 meters

Column Height: 4.56 meters

Lifting Height: To be custom-designed based on the client's drawing

Operation: Manual chain hoist

Voltage: Not specified

Color: Standard industrial color

Quantity: 1 unit

Special Custom Requirements:

This order includes several key customizations based on the client's operational needs:

Freight Forwarding Assistance:

The customer has designated their own freight forwarder to assist with customs clearance at the destination. Detailed forwarder contact information is provided in the attached documentation.











Stainless Steel Lifting Equipment:

To enhance durability in the local climate, the client specifically requested a 10-meter long stainless steel chain, along with a full stainless steel manual chain hoist and manual trolley.

Customized Lifting Height Design:

The lifting height will be designed based on the column height specified in the customer's drawing, ensuring optimal working range and lifting efficiency.

Additional Structural Features:

For ease of operation, the client requested iron or steel rings to be welded at the bottom of the column and at the end of the jib arm. These rings will be used for rope-guided manual slewing by the operator.

This customized jib crane demonstrates our company's ability to adapt products according to specific client requirements while ensuring high-quality manufacturing standards. We remain committed to providing professional service, timely delivery, and reliable technical support throughout the export process.