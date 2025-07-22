1 Ton Wall-Mounted Jib Crane For Trinidad And Tobago
Standard Configuration:
The ordered product is a BZ-type column-mounted jib crane with the following specifications:
Work Duty: A3
Rated Load Capacity: 1 ton
Span: 5.21 meters
Column Height: 4.56 meters
Lifting Height: To be custom-designed based on the client's drawing
Operation: Manual chain hoist
Voltage: Not specified
Color: Standard industrial color
Quantity: 1 unit
Special Custom Requirements:
This order includes several key customizations based on the client's operational needs:
Freight Forwarding Assistance:
The customer has designated their own freight forwarder to assist with customs clearance at the destination. Detailed forwarder contact information is provided in the attached documentation.
Stainless Steel Lifting Equipment:
To enhance durability in the local climate, the client specifically requested a 10-meter long stainless steel chain, along with a full stainless steel manual chain hoist and manual trolley.
Customized Lifting Height Design:
The lifting height will be designed based on the column height specified in the customer's drawing, ensuring optimal working range and lifting efficiency.
Additional Structural Features:
For ease of operation, the client requested iron or steel rings to be welded at the bottom of the column and at the end of the jib arm. These rings will be used for rope-guided manual slewing by the operator.
This customized jib crane demonstrates our company's ability to adapt products according to specific client requirements while ensuring high-quality manufacturing standards. We remain committed to providing professional service, timely delivery, and reliable technical support throughout the export process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment