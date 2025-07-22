Element79 Gold Corp Shifts Focus To US Projects And Appoints New VP Of Corporate Development More Stocks Inside

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF), a gold and silver exploration company, has issued a strategic corporate update for the remainder of 2025, highlighting a renewed operational focus on its advanced-stage Nevada projects and the appointment of Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development.

In the near term, the Company is accelerating development across its Nevada portfolio, including the Elephant Project-where a NI 43-101 technical report and work plan are being finalized-and the pending acquisition of the drill-ready Gold Mountain Project. These U.S.-based assets represent a shift toward jurisdictions with clearer permitting pathways and near-term execution potential.

To support this growth trajectory and capital markets strategy, Element79 is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development . Engaged under contract, Mr. Smith brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in business development, capital raising, public company operations, and investor relations. As Founder of Lions Bridge Capital, he has advised numerous startups and CSE-listed companies, with expertise in M&A, compliance, and corporate messaging-directly aligning with Element79's objectives in advancing its Nevada assets.

The Company has declared force majeure on its Lucero Project in Peru, citing ongoing political instability, regulatory uncertainty, and community access challenges that have delayed exploration activities. While long-term engagement with stakeholders in Chachas continues, internal assessments indicate that material progress on surface rights will continue in the future. Element79 is actively exploring a potential restructuring of its agreement with Condor Resources to position Lucero for future reactivation once conditions stabilize.

Element79 Gold remains committed to unlocking shareholder value through strategic asset alignment, stakeholder engagement, and disciplined project advancement. For more information, visit: .

