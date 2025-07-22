Codex Labs To Exhibit At The Society For Pediatric Dermatology's 50Th Annual Meeting

Seattle, Wash. - July 22nd, 2025 - Codex Labs , a biotech skincare company focused on microbiome-friendly solutions, is honored to participate in The Society for Pediatric Dermatology's (SPD) 50th Annual Meeting . Taking place from July 23rd to 26th at The Westin Seattle, the event will celebrate five decades of advancing pediatric dermatology through education, research, and collaboration.

"Codex Labs is delighted to be attending The Society for Pediatric Dermatology's 50th Annual Meeting and presenting a novel plant-based biotech eczema lotion and cleanser for children as young as 3 weeks old,” says founder and CEO Dr. Barbara Paldus.“We believe that these new topicals, when combined and targeted with pre- and probiotics, will usher in a future of highly effective, steroid-free alternatives for the management of pediatric atopic dermatitis."

The SPD comprises over 1,800 members worldwide, including pediatricians, dermatologists, pediatric dermatologists, and other healthcare professionals. At this year's milestone 50th SPD Annual Meeting, Codex Labs will be one of many organizations gathering to support the advancement of pediatric dermatology.

The SPD's 50th Annual Meeting will take place over four days and feature networking opportunities, support group discussions, lecture sessions, companies and exhibitors showcasing their products, and organizations dedicated to pediatric dermatology research and advancement. Some key topics highlighted at this year's meeting include infections, medications and therapies, psoriasis and inflammatory skin conditions, tumors and neoplasms, vascular lesions, and more.

Codex Labs will be attending this year's 50th Annual Meeting and sponsoring the Early Career Networking Reception on Wednesday, July 23rd at 6:00 pm. This event is for medical doctors completing a fellowship or those out of training for five years or less, where they can share experiences and connect with other young dermatologists.

Dr. Jessica Maloh, Naturopathic Doctor and Head of Naturopathic Medicine at Codex Labs, will be attending the event and presenting a research poster that highlights the use of oral probiotics as adjunctive interventions for acne.

“Acne is one of the most common skin conditions affecting adolescents, often impacting not only the skin, but also self-esteem and quality of life,” says Dr. Maloh.“At the SPD, I'm excited to share a summary of the research on the adjunctive use of oral probiotics in acne management- an intervention that may complement conventional dermatologic treatments like antibiotics and oral isotretinoin. Integrative strategies like this have been found to enhance acne treatment efficacy while also supporting the gut microbiome.”

Codex Labs is honored to participate in the 50th Annual Meeting and looks forward to showcasing its products and findings. Dr. Maloh invites guests to the Networking Reception and to visit her team's presentation to learn more about their skincare breakthroughs and the latest in integrative dermatology research.

Event Details:



Dates: July 23rd-26th, 2025



July 23rd: 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT



July 24th: 7:00 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. PT



July 25th: 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. PT July 26th: 8:00 a.m. - 12:15 pm PT



Location: The Westin Seattle, located at 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101.

For more information about Codex Labs and its products, please visit . If you are interested in learning more about Codex Labs' participation in The SPD's 50th Annual Meeting, please contact ... .

About Codex Labs:

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, microbiome-supporting skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, biotech-derived plant-based actives. Codex Labs' products focus on restoring/protecting the skin barrier, managing inflammation, and addressing skin conditions associated with aging, acne, eczema, and psoriasis. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainable plant-based solutions.