403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rackbank Announces M.I.T.R.A. Hiring Program For Skilled Armed Forces Veterans
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 22 2025: RackBank® India\'s leading provider of premium, carbon-neutral datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services, announced the rollout of their army veteran recruitment program - Mission for Intelligence, Technology, Resilience & AI (M.I.T.R.A). The program aims to offer a meaningful second career for ex-service members in India by channeling their operational expertise and leadership values into India\'s rapidly expanding data center and AI ecosystem.
As part of the M.I.T.R.A program, RackBank® will actively recruit and integrate veterans who have served across a wide range of roles within the armed forces. This includes individuals with backgrounds as IT Specialists, Strategic Operations Coordinators, Logistics Commanders, and Cybersecurity Analysts. These roles are highly valued for their discipline, technical expertise, and strategic thinking, all of which align closely with the needs of India\'s rapidly growing data center and AI sectors.
Veterans are being considered for a wide range of roles that align with their skills and experience, including: Datacentre Operations Managers, Cybersecurity Analysts, AI Infrastructure Support Specialists, Network and Surveillance Command Specialists, Logistics and Operations Coordinators & Compliance and Risk Officers, particularly those with a defense background. These opportunities include a mix of full-time and contractual positions, tailored to both the functional requirements of the organization and the preferences of the veterans. Contractual roles will typically be offered for a period of 12 to 18 months, with the potential for transition into full-time positions based on individual performance and alignment with organizational needs.
Speaking on the initiative, Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, RackBank® said, \"The M.I.T.R.A. initiative is inspired by the need for disciplined, mission-ready professionals in critical infrastructure domains such as AI, cybersecurity, and data centers. It reflects our belief that nation-building extends beyond business. Veterans bring strategic thinking under pressure, operational discipline, leadership, a security-first mindset, and technical expertise in communications and intelligence systems. These qualities are deeply aligned with our core values of integrity, resilience, and nation-first innovation. Through this program, we aim to strengthen India\'s digital infrastructure while providing meaningful opportunities for those who have served the nation to contribute to its technological future.\"
Adding to this, Anand Dhruv, Head of Human Resources at RackBank®, shared, \"M.I.T.R.A is not just a hiring initiative, it\'s a commitment to inclusive growth. Veterans have already demonstrated excellence in service of the nation; now, we\'re proud to offer a platform where their skills and leadership can continue to shine. We\'ve designed a structured onboarding pathway, including a specialized Tech Readiness Bootcamp, to ensure a smooth transition from service to civilian tech roles. As we scale, we see veterans playing a pivotal role in shaping RackBank\'s culture of accountability, precision, and innovation.\"
About RackBank®
RackBank® (RackBank) is India\'s leading provider of Datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services. With a vision to be the leading force in digital infrastructure, RackBank delivers scalable, sustainable, and future-ready Datacenters that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.
As part of the M.I.T.R.A program, RackBank® will actively recruit and integrate veterans who have served across a wide range of roles within the armed forces. This includes individuals with backgrounds as IT Specialists, Strategic Operations Coordinators, Logistics Commanders, and Cybersecurity Analysts. These roles are highly valued for their discipline, technical expertise, and strategic thinking, all of which align closely with the needs of India\'s rapidly growing data center and AI sectors.
Veterans are being considered for a wide range of roles that align with their skills and experience, including: Datacentre Operations Managers, Cybersecurity Analysts, AI Infrastructure Support Specialists, Network and Surveillance Command Specialists, Logistics and Operations Coordinators & Compliance and Risk Officers, particularly those with a defense background. These opportunities include a mix of full-time and contractual positions, tailored to both the functional requirements of the organization and the preferences of the veterans. Contractual roles will typically be offered for a period of 12 to 18 months, with the potential for transition into full-time positions based on individual performance and alignment with organizational needs.
Speaking on the initiative, Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, RackBank® said, \"The M.I.T.R.A. initiative is inspired by the need for disciplined, mission-ready professionals in critical infrastructure domains such as AI, cybersecurity, and data centers. It reflects our belief that nation-building extends beyond business. Veterans bring strategic thinking under pressure, operational discipline, leadership, a security-first mindset, and technical expertise in communications and intelligence systems. These qualities are deeply aligned with our core values of integrity, resilience, and nation-first innovation. Through this program, we aim to strengthen India\'s digital infrastructure while providing meaningful opportunities for those who have served the nation to contribute to its technological future.\"
Adding to this, Anand Dhruv, Head of Human Resources at RackBank®, shared, \"M.I.T.R.A is not just a hiring initiative, it\'s a commitment to inclusive growth. Veterans have already demonstrated excellence in service of the nation; now, we\'re proud to offer a platform where their skills and leadership can continue to shine. We\'ve designed a structured onboarding pathway, including a specialized Tech Readiness Bootcamp, to ensure a smooth transition from service to civilian tech roles. As we scale, we see veterans playing a pivotal role in shaping RackBank\'s culture of accountability, precision, and innovation.\"
About RackBank®
RackBank® (RackBank) is India\'s leading provider of Datacenter infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI services. With a vision to be the leading force in digital infrastructure, RackBank delivers scalable, sustainable, and future-ready Datacenters that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.
Company :-CONCEPT PUBLIC RELATIONS
User :- Ashraf Jamal
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment