Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels Supports Northeast San Antonio Families With Compassionate Funeral And Cremation Care

Family-owned funeral home offers guidance, respectful service, and affordable arrangements from its Judson Road location.

- Jacob PuenteSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Northeast San Antonio, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels continues to uphold a legacy of family-centered care, offering dependable and dignified funeral services to the community it proudly serves. Located at 14315 Judson Road, this location provides families with a welcoming, accessible space and a supportive team dedicated to honoring life with grace and simplicity.As part of a family-owned funeral home serving San Antonio for three decades, the Judson Road chapel maintains a strong focus on respectful care, cultural understanding, and affordability. Services are tailored to each family's preferences, offering direct cremation, traditional burial, and graveside services, all priced clearly to reduce stress and uncertainty during a difficult time.What sets Puente & Sons apart is their intentional focus on being a resource, not a sales center. The funeral home's approach is simple: provide the guidance families need without pressure or pretense. Whether a family is navigating arrangements in the moment or exploring funeral services in advance, they are met with clarity, kindness, and a team that respects their wishes.“We know that when a family walks through our doors, they're experiencing one of life's most emotional moments,” said Jacob Puente, owner of Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels.“Our job is to listen, support, and make the process as smooth and meaningful as possible, without unnecessary stress or upselling. This is a place where compassion always comes first.”From carefully coordinated ceremonies to more intimate, private farewells, Puente & Sons ensures each service reflects the values and personality of the person being remembered. Families can work with staff to incorporate personalized touches, such as custom tribute videos or livestreaming, ensuring that loved ones near and far can take part in the farewell.At the Judson Road location, the team also assists with service logistics, transportation, and guidance through required documentation, making sure nothing is overlooked. Their experience and commitment to professionalism give families confidence at every stage of the process.Serving all faiths and traditions with dignity, Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels has become a trusted presence throughout Northeast San Antonio. Their dedicated staff continues to uphold the values that have shaped the business for more than 26 years, transparency, compassion, and honoring each family on their terms.For more information or to speak with a licensed funeral director, call (210) 653-6536 or visit . Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels is proud to walk beside Northeast San Antonio families with integrity, care, and respect.

