Karan Mishra Joins Stitch As CEO To Accelerate Scalable AI For Insurance

Mishra's appointment comes as insurers increasingly shift from AI exploration to implementation

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stitch today announced the appointment of Karan Mishra, former partner at EY, as the Chief Executive Officer, a strategic move that signals the company's continued commitment to enabling scalable, AI-first operations across the insurance value chain.

This isn't the first time Mishra and Stitch founder and former Lead Engineer at Apple, Santoash Rajaram have delivered value for the insurance industry together. The two previously co-founded Spraoi, and their reunion at Stitch reflects a rare alignment of deep industry experience, executional trust, and shared belief in the future of AI-powered insurance infrastructure.

“Our goal is to drive measurable outcomes for our clients,” said Mishra.“And we do that through a relentless focus on delivering the last mile of high-trust AI driven automation that matches the real complexity of our industry.”

Stitch's AI platform provides a single-tenant, private-cloud AI studio that empowers insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs, and TPAs to design and deploy AI Agents across quoting, underwriting, claims, compliance, and customer servicing without needing to overhaul their systems or compromise on control.

Built specifically for the nuances of the insurance industry, the Stitch platform layers structured, explainable line of business specific AI on top of existing workflows. It combines a domain-specific knowledge graph, pre-trained agent templates, and deterministic logic libraries enabling partners to automate nuanced tasks, reduce manual burdens, and scale operations sustainably.

For brokers, Stitch eliminates swivel-chair tasks across quoting tools, CRMs, and carrier portals. AI Agents manage onboarding, renewals, and compliance tracking that allow small teams to deliver enterprise-grade service.

For carriers, Stitch embeds directly into underwriting, claims, and servicing systems bringing explainable automation to exception handling, compliance workflows, and document intelligence. Every agent action is logged, auditable, and aligned with governance and regulatory standards.

“In an industry shaped by complexity, Karan brings clarity,” said Santoash Rajaram.“His ability to connect strategy with execution and to do it with empathy and precision is invaluable. And now, I finally get to go back to my first love-nerding out on the tech.” Santoash will continue to serve as the Chief Product and Technology Office at StitchStudio.

Mishra's appointment comes as insurers increasingly shift from AI exploration to implementation. With 90% of insurers evaluating AI but only 22% in production, the market needs solutions that are fast to deploy, aligned with regulatory priorities, and designed to scale. Stitch meets that moment with a platform that's already helping insurance organizations move from pilot to production, safely and confidently.

About Stitch

Stitch is backed by ManchesterStory, a premier InsurTech-focused venture capital firm that invests in innovative companies driving carrier and broker-centric innovation across the insurance value chain. Built by industry experts and technologists, Stitch combines real-time data ingestion, intelligent task automation, and human-in-the-loop design to streamline everything from submissions to servicing. With deep roots in insurance and an eye on the future, Stitch is redefining what's possible, without disrupting what works.

