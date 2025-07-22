Dhruva Expands Operations In UAE To Support Large Enterprises With Robust Tax Framework

Dhruva Advisors, a leading tax consultancy firm in the GCC, has expanded its footprint in the UAE with the opening of its third office in the region and second in Dubai at Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai.

Since its entry into the UAE in 2017, Dhruva's Middle East practice helmed by Partner and Head of GCC, Nimish Goel has grown from a 15-member team to over 130 professionals today. The firm has played a vital role in steering organisations through major regulatory changes such as the rollout of VAT, the implementation of Corporate Tax, and the introduction of Transfer Pricing regulations, becoming a trusted partner for both local businesses and global enterprises.

This expansion is closely aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, a strategic roadmap aiming to double the size of Dubai's economy and position it among the world's top three global cities.

“We are honoured to contribute to Dubai's ambitious growth story,” said Nimish Goel.“Our new Emaar Square office positions us at the centre of economic activity and deepens our commitment to support D33's transformative vision.”

A homegrown brand with a global outlook, Dhruva serves clients across diverse sectors, including oil & gas, healthcare, retail, construction, technology, artificial intelligence, and crypto. The firm is known for offering tailored tax strategies that address industry-specific challenges while identifying new opportunities for sustainable growth.

In response to the UAE's evolving tax ecosystem, Dhruva has also launched DhruvAI, an AI-powered platform that transforms tax management by making it intuitive, real-time, and predictive. The solution leverages advanced machine learning, large language models, and natural language processing to interpret complex regulations, analyse financial data, and generate actionable insights instantly.

Fully integrated with major ERP systems, DhruvAI ensures continuous compliance through API-driven updates and built-in audit features.

“Our vision from day one has been to simplify taxation and empower businesses with clarity, control, and confidence,” added Nimish Goel.