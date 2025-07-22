Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France's Sanofi To Acquire Biotech Firm Vicebio For $1.15 Billion

France's Sanofi To Acquire Biotech Firm Vicebio For $1.15 Billion


2025-07-22 02:25:09
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

French pharmaceuticals company Sanofi said on Tuesday it would acquire British private biotechnology firm Vicebio for a total of $1.15 billion, expanding its respiratory vaccine portfolio.

Following the acquisition, Vicebio's non-mRNA candidate vaccine for treating respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) will be added to Sanofi's range.

Recommended For You

The Vicebio deal includes a potential milestone payment of up to $450 million based on development and research achievements, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Sanofi will also obtain "Molecular Clamp" technology aimed at enabling quicker development of fully liquid combination vaccines that can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures, eliminating the need for freezing or freeze-drying.

The British company is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Sanofi, which recently finalised an up to $9.5 billion deal for U.S.-based Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sanofi said that the acquisition will not impact its annual guidance.

MENAFN22072025000049011007ID1109833482

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search