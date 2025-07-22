France's Sanofi To Acquire Biotech Firm Vicebio For $1.15 Billion
French pharmaceuticals company Sanofi said on Tuesday it would acquire British private biotechnology firm Vicebio for a total of $1.15 billion, expanding its respiratory vaccine portfolio.
Following the acquisition, Vicebio's non-mRNA candidate vaccine for treating respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) will be added to Sanofi's range.
The Vicebio deal includes a potential milestone payment of up to $450 million based on development and research achievements, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
Sanofi will also obtain "Molecular Clamp" technology aimed at enabling quicker development of fully liquid combination vaccines that can be stored at standard refrigeration temperatures, eliminating the need for freezing or freeze-drying.
The British company is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Sanofi, which recently finalised an up to $9.5 billion deal for U.S.-based Blueprint Medicines Corporation.
Sanofi said that the acquisition will not impact its annual guidance.
