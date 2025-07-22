BTC/USD Signal 22/7: Loses Momentum As Altcoins Jump (Chart)
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 120,000. Add a stop-loss at 113,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 113,000. Add a stop-loss at 120,000.
The daily chart indicates that the BTC/USD pair has pulled back over the past few days, declining from a high of 123,200 to approximately 116,800. It remains above the important support level at 112,000.The two lines of the MACD indicator have formed a bearish crossover pattern. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved below the overbought level at 61, down from this month's high of 75.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely remain under pressure in the coming days. It will then bounce back in the coming days, with the target being at 123,00. The alternative scenario is where it drops and retests the support at 112,000.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
