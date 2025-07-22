403
Meta Forecast 22/07: Rebounds From $700 Support (Chart)
- During trading on Monday, we saw Meta bounce quite nicely during the trading session in reaction to the hammer that was formed on Friday. It's interesting to notice that the hammer that formed on Friday was sitting at a crucial large, round, psychologically significant figure in the form of $700. This of course is an area that would attract a lot of attention via headlines, and potentially, options traders. With this, and the fact that the 50 Day EMA is racing toward that level, it's not a huge surprise to see that we had a positive session.
