Dr. Andrew Holzman Named A Top Doctor In Arlington Magazine's July/August 2025 Edition
With over 95,000 LASIK and PRK procedures performed, Dr. Holzman is one of the most trusted and experienced refractive surgeons in the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland region. His approach combines cutting-edge technology with personalized patient care - a commitment reflected in both clinical results and patient satisfaction.
“I love what I do,” said Dr. Holzman.“It's incredibly rewarding to see the happiness and freedom our patients experience after LASIK. Our team has helped thousands of people fulfill a lifelong dream of clear vision - and we're honored to be recognized for it.”
Dr. Holzman's recognition in Arlington Magazine reinforces what over 300 local eye doctors and medical professionals already know: Holzman Laser Vision is a destination for top-tier refractive care. From professional athletes to everyday patients, individuals continue to choose HLV for its safety record, transparency, and experienced staff.
About Holzman Laser Vision:
With locations in McLean, VA and Chevy Chase, MD, Holzman Laser Vision specializes in advanced laser vision correction using the latest topography-guided and wavefront technologies. The practice is known for its veteran surgical team, individualized approach, and strong patient relationships.
