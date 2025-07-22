India Discovers 8.5 Mn Tonnes Of Rare Earth Elements Amid Global Supply Concerns

MENAFN - KNN India)India has identified substantial rare earth element deposits totaling nearly 8.5 million tonnes, significantly exceeding previous estimates, Union Minister of Mines GK Reddy announced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The discovery represents a notable increase from earlier projections of 6.99 million tonnes and positions India as a more substantial player in the global rare earth market.

The bulk of these resources consists of 7.23 million tonnes of rare earth elements oxide contained within 13.15 million tonnes of monazite deposits.

These reserves are distributed across eight states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The monazite mineral contains approximately 10 percent thorium oxide and 55 percent rare earth elements oxide, occurring primarily in coastal beach areas, teri sand formations, red sand deposits, and inland alluvium.

An additional 1.29 million tonnes of rare earth element oxide has been identified in hard rock deposits located in Gujarat and Rajasthan, further expanding India's resource base.

According to the Department of Atomic Energy, mining operations for these resources are considered technically feasible, opening potential pathways for domestic extraction and processing.

The discovery comes at a strategically important time as China has imposed export restrictions on rare earth elements, creating supply chain concerns for global industries.

These critical minerals serve as essential components in permanent magnet production and are fundamental to energy storage systems, electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and defense applications.

The automotive industry has already expressed concerns regarding potential supply shortages, prompting government intervention and policy discussions.

In response to supply chain vulnerabilities, the government has established an inter-ministerial committee comprising representatives from the ministries of mines, heavy industries, commerce, and the Department of Atomic Energy.

This committee is actively engaged in discussions with international partners to strengthen rare earth element supply chains and is working to commercialise available processing technologies within India.

