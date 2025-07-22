Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Drivers Deliver Breakthrough Performances At Toronto Indy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , a leader in sports and entertainment tech, highlighted standout performances at the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott surged from 13th to finish P8-his best result of the season and the team's top finish to date. Rahal Letterman Lanigan's Louis Foster secured P7 in qualifying and briefly climbed to P3 before race contact forced a long pit stop, resulting in a 21st-place finish. Company executives praised both drivers' talent and noted the event's strategic importance as SEGG Media prepares its 2026 Young Drivers Academy. The weekend capped a milestone stretch for the Company, following its acquisitions of Veloce and Quadrant and the launch of its Kerala Super League partnership. Both Ilott and Foster now look ahead to Laguna Seca, where Foster previously dominated in Indy NXT.

