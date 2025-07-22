Investornewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) CEO Featured In Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Conference
About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at .
