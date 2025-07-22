LG ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE LG SMART MONITOR SWING, A CATEGORY-DEFINING DISPLAY SOLUTION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Furthering LG's legacy of innovation and leadership in pioneering new technology categories, the LG Smart Monitor Swing builds on the success of LG's category-bending StanbyME and StanbyME Go, giving users the versatility to flex from home entertainment to home office. Additionally, the LG Smart Monitor Swing has already garnered significant industry recognition, earning a CES2025 Innovation Award. Combining a vibrant touchscreen display and a highly flexible stand on a wheeled base with a comprehensive suite of ports to power productivity and peripherals, the 32U889SA brings the whimsy and flexibility to the home office for unparalleled versatility and user convenience. The stand offers different heights, providing the flexibility for various work modes, from sitting to standing, desk height or tabletop.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing is more than just a monitor; it's a dynamic hub for productivity, entertainment and creativity, designed to seamlessly integrate into any lifestyle. Its unique, highly adjustable stand allows users to effortlessly position the 32-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS touchscreen in a multitude of orientations – from traditional landscape for efficient multi-tasking, to portrait for coding or social media scrolling.

LG Smart Monitor Swing's design reflects LG's commitment to developing unique solutions that adapt to evolving user needs and lifestyles, empowering users to work, play and create with unprecedented freedom. Thoughtful design extends to its stable, thick square-shaped base and sleek gray-white finish, ensuring it blends effortlessly into any home or workplace. Mobility is enhanced by integrated wheels, allowing for easy repositioning, while a hidden adapter discreetly conceals cables for a clean and organized aesthetic.

The LG Smart Monitor Swing features an IPS display that delivers stunning visuals with wide viewing angles and vibrant colors, perfect for detailed work, immersive entertainment and creative endeavors. With a brightness of 350 nits and up to 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, visuals are exceptionally vibrant and realistic. The responsive touchscreen makes navigation, drawing, and collaborative tasks intuitive and engaging with enhanced interactivity.

With built-in webOS, the 32U889SA provides access to a wide array of popular streaming services, productivity apps, and smart home controls out of the box, without the need for an external PC.1 Users can also enjoy clear audio for entertainment and virtual meetings thanks to its integrated stereo speakers. Leveraging LG webOS, the monitor is also fully equipped for a robust home office experience, allowing users to remotely access their PC and Cloud PC with Remote PC.2 This enables seamless use of various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a dedicated PC.2 For seamless connectivity with various devices, the monitor features a comprehensive suite of ports, including USB-C (with 65W power delivery)3 and HDMI, to effortlessly mirror and share content from smart devices to a larger screen in just a few taps.

1Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required.

2Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

