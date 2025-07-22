Super Brush LLC To Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs And Infection Control Solutions At ADLM 2025 Booth #5140

ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140

Super Brush LLC is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The company will exhibit at Booth #5140.

With more than 65 years of manufacturing expertise, Super Brush provides high-performance foam swabs and applicators trusted by professionals across the pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, and cleanroom industries. Their products are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of infection prevention, contamination control, and precise material application.

At ADLM 2025, Super Brush will spotlight its new line of sterile sample collection swabs, designed for safe and effective specimen collection. Each swab is individually packaged and electron beam sterilized, featuring a polypropylene handle and polyurethane foam tip in a paper-on-film thermoform package.

These swabs are ideal for:

.Oral specimen collection

.Oropharyngeal specimen collection

.Anterior nasal collection

These sterile swabs are designed to support healthcare professionals in maintaining sample integrity and improving patient safety. In addition, Super Brush offers a broad range of foam applicators that are non-abrasive, lint-free, and contaminant-free, making them essential tools in modern infection control protocols.

“With in-house R&D and full product development capabilities, Super Brush is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored swab solutions that evolve with the needs of clinical and laboratory environments,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales.“We're excited to connect with industry professionals at ADLM 2025 and demonstrate how our swabs enhance safety and performance.”

Visit Booth #5140 to meet the Super Brush team and explore the latest innovations in sterile collection and infection prevention technology.

________________________________________

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-quality foam swabs and applicators. Proudly made in the USA, Super Brush products are manufactured under an ISO 13485:2016 certified quality system in an FDA-registered facility. The company offers over 3,000 standard and custom swab solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and industrial sectors.

