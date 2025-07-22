Award Winning Duo - The Swansons Announce Live Concert House Of Blues Anaheim Saturday August 2, 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fans of the band can expect a wide selection of hit songs from the duo featuring tunes from their previous six albums! Plus, selections from their upcoming new album that is yet to be released this year to radio and music streaming outlets internationally. In 2024released their popular album and music videos in support of "" recorded in Nashville, TN. A new album titled "" is currently in production and two singles "The Reason" and "Forever" are already gaining radio station traction. The single "Forever" has been nominated for a Josie Award Song of the Year award. Previously The Swansons have won the Josie Award Multi-Genre Duo of the Year award and for 2025 the band is up for three more prestigious independent music awards. The 11Annual Josie Awards for Independent Music artists will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN on November 2, 2025, andwill be in attendance.

The Swansons are a Multi-Genre husband-and-wife music duo comprised of Angie and Joe Finley. The band originally formed in California in 2012. Since that time the duo has released six albums and shared the stage with numerous A-list artists. Including Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas), Corey Feldman, Berlin, Missing Persons, Martha Davis & The Motels, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Tommy Tutone and Cherrie Currie (The Runaways). The Swansons previous awards include Producers Choice, Las Vegas Producers Choice, Best Country Music Video, Outstanding Country Album and The Mike Curb Outstanding Country Artist Award. When they aren't on tour, writing new music, recording new music, writing books or receiving awards The Swansons perform a weekly Live streaming show that has aired every week for the past five years. " Live Worldwide with The Swansons " airs weekly Friday nights at 6pm Pacific time on The Swansons YouTube channel and is available on Rumble & Facebook as well. For upcoming concerts, album releases and their weekly show please visit their website at

