Award Winning Duo - The Swansons Announce Live Concert House Of Blues Anaheim Saturday August 2, 2025
The Swansons are a Multi-Genre husband-and-wife music duo comprised of Angie and Joe Finley. The band originally formed in California in 2012. Since that time the duo has released six albums and shared the stage with numerous A-list artists. Including Wayne Newton (Mr. Las Vegas), Corey Feldman, Berlin, Missing Persons, Martha Davis & The Motels, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Tommy Tutone and Cherrie Currie (The Runaways). The Swansons previous awards include Producers Choice, Las Vegas Producers Choice, Best Country Music Video, Outstanding Country Album and The Mike Curb Outstanding Country Artist Award. When they aren't on tour, writing new music, recording new music, writing books or receiving awards The Swansons perform a weekly Live streaming show that has aired every week for the past five years. " Live Worldwide with The Swansons " airs weekly Friday nights at 6pm Pacific time on The Swansons YouTube channel and is available on Rumble & Facebook as well. For upcoming concerts, album releases and their weekly show please visit their website at
