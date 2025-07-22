'Only One Can Get It': Coulthard Compares Mclaren's Intra-Team Duel To 2021 Title Fight

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) As the 2025 Formula 1 season hits its halfway mark, a thrilling battle is brewing not between rival teams, but within McLaren itself. Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are locked in a high-stakes title fight, separated by just eight points after 12 races.

Former McLaren driver and F1 veteran David Coulthard believes this internal duel could echo the intensity of the unforgettable 2021 battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – a rivalry where only one could be crowned champion.

Coulthard, who raced in 246 Grands Prix and scored 13 wins in his career, is thoroughly enjoying the Piastri-Norris duel and believes the young Australian's current lead is fully deserved.

“If it were half a World Championship, Oscar's won,” Coulthard remarked.“I don't think anyone could say he hasn't deserved to be leading – he was leading before (the McLarens) came together in Canada. But if Lando turns it around in the second half of the season, he's doing it against someone that's a talented third-year F1 driver.”

Piastri holds a slender eight-point advantage, largely thanks to five wins compared to Norris's four. But as Coulthard sees it, the true test of championship mettle is yet to come.

The battle between the two McLaren drivers reminds Coulthard of the fierce and controversial 2021 showdown between Verstappen and Hamilton.“It's a bit like 2021, where some people are still so vocal about what happened... only one driver could win. Both Max and Lewis drove like World Champions that year, but only one of them could have the title.”

That sense of dual excellence, he believes, is mirrored in the dynamic between Norris and Piastri, where both drivers have shown world-class form – but only one will take the crown.

Despite the rising tension, Coulthard applauded McLaren's handling of the situation so far, saying the team has managed the rivalry smartly.“I think McLaren have handled it really well. I think both their drivers are on the tamer side of animal than the wilder side of animal, so that probably makes it a little bit easier.”

However, he was quick to add that moments like these might not come again, urging both drivers to seize the opportunity.“This could also be their only chance to win a world title; we don't know what 2026 brings, we don't know what the future is, so you've got to seize the moment.”

Coulthard was especially impressed by how Piastri has stepped up in his third year in F1.“That's why I'm really impressed with how Oscar has stepped up this year. But Lando's response over the last two races is showing his quality as well.”

He believes the final outcome will mirror 2021 again: two deserving contenders, but only one trophy.“I think it's going to be one of those things where both of them deserve it, but only one can get it.”

Coulthard isn't surprised by the on-track clash between Norris and Piastri in Canada. In fact, he saw it coming - because he's lived it.“I predicted the coming together, because I've been there and done that – I crashed into Mika, he crashed into me.”

Drawing from his partnership with Mika Hakkinen at McLaren from 1996 to 2001, Coulthard recalled the inevitability of such flashpoints when both drivers feel they can win.“It's always going to be the case that no matter how tight a team is, once you have the intensity of both drivers having a chance to win, then that's going to get more and more complicated.”

Despite McLaren's dominance, Coulthard was quick to remind everyone that Max Verstappen, though 69 points behind Piastri, cannot be ruled out – especially if Red Bull brings key upgrades.“You can't rule Max out,” he stated, while singling out the Dutchman's“stellar Qualifying effort” at Silverstone.

“I think for the championship, we all know it's going to take an upgrade to unlock some performance. Where Red Bull are right now, and if they were frozen, it's difficult to imagine that the second half of the season circuits are suddenly going to suit Red Bull better than the first half.”

“It will take an upgrade from Red Bull to give him the consistency. Are they capable of doing it? Absolutely. Have they done it before? Yes. Is Max exceptional? Absolutely.”