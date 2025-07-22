The Aura Color Wheel By Helen Plehn Reveals How Your Soul's Aura Can Unlock A More Authentic, Joyful And Fulfilled Life!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A transformative guide to decoding your soul aura color and discovering your soul's true path through energy, purpose, and personal power.

Los Angeles, California, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiritual teacher, aura intuitive, and soul mentor Helen Plehn invites readers on a transformational journey of self-discovery in her debut book, The Aura Color Wheel: What Your Soul's Aura Reveals About Your Inner Purpose, Power, and Lessons (Hay House Publishing, July 15, 2025).

In this highly anticipated release, Plehn introduces a groundbreaking spiritual framework that uses aura colors as a tool to decode your soul's unique blueprint. By identifying your dominant soul aura color and understanding its meaning, readers can gain deep insight into their life purpose, recurring challenges, and spiritual lessons-ultimately empowering them to live with more intention, fulfillment, and soul alignment.

“The soul aura is more than an energy field-it's your soul expressing itself in color,” says Plehn.“When you understand what your soul aura is trying to tell you, you can begin to move through life with clarity, confidence, and a deep sense of peace.”

In The Aura Color Wheel, readers will discover:



36 Soul Aura Colors and 9 Soul Gift Archetypes

How to identify and interpret your soul aura's color, patterns, and shifts

Practical tools for energetic alignment, including meditations, Ayurveda, crystal healing, Feng Shui, intuition development, and spirit team connection. Real-life stories of transformation using the Aura Color Wheel system

Known for blending intuitive wisdom with practical guidance, Helen Plehn has inspired thousands to awaken their soul's potential through her workshops, retreats, and online teachings. With this book, she makes her powerful aura-based system accessible to anyone seeking a deeper connection to their inner truth.

The Aura Color Wheel will be available July 15 wherever books are sold, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide.

Rebecca Campbell, Best-selling author of Your Soul Had a Dream, Your Life Is It

“Embrace the full spectrum of who you truly are with this fabulous book! Through Helen's Aura Color Wheel system, you will be guided to uncover your soul's gifts and express them in your life today.”

Dougall Fraser, Cosmic coach and author of Your Life in Color

“Author, artist, and spiritual teacher Helen Ye Plehn is truly a force of nature! The Aura Color Wheel is a groundbreaking tool for healing and transformation, offering a compelling approach to personal growth and empowerment.”

Elanie Glass, Author of Get Quiet and founder of the Nemus CodeTM

“A light on the spiritual path! The Aura Color Wheel is like a trusted guide, illuminating the path for spiritual seekers ready to uncover their deepest truths. Helen's compassionate voice and innovative system make this book an indispensable tool for those on the journey of self-discovery.”

Cassie Uhl, Author of Craft Your Own Magic and The Ritual Deck

“Helen Ye Plehn offers readers an empowering and comprehensive system to identify and understand your aura, soul gifts, and soul wounds. Helen's fascinating personal story and astounding client experiences throughout the book bring this unique system to life! The Aura Color Wheel is ideal for anyone seeking deeper insight into their aura and the depth of wisdom it provides.”

Ashley Leavy, Founder of the Love & Light School of Crystal Therapy and author of Cosmic Crystals

“Helen has crafted an innovative system for understanding and working with aura energies rooted in healing work, art, and the colors of the aura. The Aura Color Wheel is so much more than a book . . . it's a guide to understanding yourself on a soul level. Each archetype is tailor-made to help you heal, grow, and connect with spiritual tools to support your journey ahead. If you're looking to break through self-doubt, fear, or other obstacles that are holding you back from embracing your authentic self, this is the book you've been waiting for!”

Nicholas Pearson, Author of Crystal Basics and Crystal Healing for the Heart

“The Aura Color Wheel is an original and innovative book, filled with wisdom and guidance on every page. From the opening paragraphs of Helen's personal journey to the magic of each and every soul color, you'll be captivated by the depth and breadth of this system of self-discovery. Everything is tied together with practical advice and tangible tools you can use to transform your life, from meditation and crystals to feng shui and psychic development.”

About the Author

Helen Plehn is an author, intuitive painter, spiritual teacher, certified crystal healer, angel channeler, third-generation Feng Shui master, and founder of the Helen Creates Beauty. With a background in interior architecture and business, Helen brings a unique blend of grounded insight and spiritual vision to her work. She is passionate about helping people align with their soul's purpose and unlock their highest potential.

