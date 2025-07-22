Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome) Market View Report 2025 15 Molecules In The MPS II Pipeline, With Two Assets In Pre-Registration Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the competitive landscape of Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome) therapeutics with our detailed report. India will lead in diagnosed cases by 2024 and 2029. The market currently offers 3 FDA-approved drugs, with 15 pipeline molecules poised to shape future treatments. Key insights include epidemiology, clinical trials, and strategic market assessments.

This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome) Therapeutics.

In 2024 and 2029, India is anticipated to have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of MPS II, representing a large portion of global cases.

Currently, the MPS II market has only three FDA-approved innovator drugs available to treat MPS II.

The MPS II pipeline holds 15 molecules, with only two assets in the pre-registration stage, three assets in Phase III development, and two assets in Phase II development.

Over the past decade, 36 clinical trials have been conducted in MPS II. The highest number of studies was initiated in 2015, 2017, and 2023, with five trials each. Acquisitions in North America represented a major share of transactions.

Scope

The Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome): Market View combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include:



Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy



Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome) Therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, and companies likely to impact the global Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter Syndrome) Therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories that present the maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations

2 Key Findings

3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview

4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast

5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA

7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models

8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players

10 Future Market Catalysts

11 Appendix

