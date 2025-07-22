Intelagree And Onphase Partner To Help Finance Teams Reduce Risk And Strengthen Compliance

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with onPhase, a modern financial automation platform to help finance and accounts payable (AP) teams gain greater clarity, control, and confidence in how they manage contracts and payments.

The strategic alliance will tackle the critical disconnect between contract obligations and payment execution that finance teams face daily. Through joint development efforts and coordinated market education, both companies will create new contract management capabilities and deliver best practices that help finance teams gain better visibility into contract terms that drive their payment decisions.

"Finance teams can't optimize payments without understanding the contracts that drive them," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "onPhase understands that connection deeply, and they bring the same precision and clarity to AP automation that we bring to contract intelligence. This partnership is about combining that expertise to better serve our shared customers."

onPhase has built a reputation for delivering AP automation to companies that need enterprise-grade control paired with a modern, intuitive experience. This aligns with IntelAgree's target market and approach: empowering teams with technology that enhances decision-making rather than replacing it. That shared philosophy made the partnership a strategic fit from day one.

"Contracts are at the core of financial processes, yet many teams are still managing them with outdated tools and disconnected systems," said Robert Michlewicz, CEO of onPhase. "Partnering with IntelAgree extends the value to our clients by bringing intelligent contract management into the daily operations of finance teams, thus enabling them more precision, transparency, and control. It's another step forward in our mission to simplify the back office and give our customers smarter, more connected automation."

The partnership aims to deliver what finance teams have long needed: a single source of truth that connects contract commitments to actual payments. Companies interested in learning more can contact IntelAgree at intelagree or their existing representatives.



About IntelAgree: IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist , IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process.

About onPhase: onPhase is an AI-powered AP and payment automation platform built for modern finance teams that are ready to scale smarter. From invoice capture to payment and everything in between, onPhase eliminates the manual and fragmented processes that slow down accounts payable, supplier payments, and administrative workflows.

onPhase combines intelligent automation powered by AI that does not require complex training. Their unique built-in human oversight component ensures up to 98% data accuracy. With embedded payments, document management, customizable online forms, and real-time visibility into cash flow, onPhase replaces the need for multiple disconnected tools with a single, powerful solution.

Trusted by mid-market and enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries, onPhase helps finance teams streamline operations, reduce risk, and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. More than automation, onPhase delivers clarity, control, and confidence at scale.

