Aniai Installs Alpha Grill At A Popular Burger Joint In New York, Halving Cook Time And Reducing Kitchen Stress

"... from 6–8 minutes on a flat top to ~3 minutes ... alleviates physical and mental strain on kitchen staff."

TFS's decision to partner with Aniai stemmed from a shared commitment to operational excellence. Alpha Grill underwent hands-on testing at Aniai's Manhattan demo kitchen, where it was held to TFS's exacting standards for taste, texture, and the signature crispiness their customers expect, and it delivered.

One standout feature was the grill's ability to lift patties cleanly after cooking while preserving the signature sear, something that previously depended on a highly skilled cook.

Designed to tackle real-world kitchen challenges, Alpha Grill automates key burger cooking tasks, such as flipping, offloading, and scraping. This allows staff to focus on prepping and assembling orders instead of being tied to the griddle. The grill, while addressing these several key pain points in QSR kitchens, also simplifies training. New team members can learn to operate the grill in under 30 minutes, reducing the burden on managers and ensuring consistent results, even with shifting staff or new hires.

As Aniai sets up and integrates Alpha Grill into daily operations at TFS in West Haverstraw, both teams are excited about the grill's potential for reduced strain, smooth kitchen flow and faster ticket times.

" Alpha Grill moves with the rhythm of a real kitchen - it's like having an extra set of hands ," said Gunpil, CEO of Aniai " We're helping QSRs like TFS scale faster, run smoother, and serve up the handmade quality customers love. "

Alpha Grill is already used in over 30+ kitchens in Korea and is now making its U.S. debut, targeting high-volume, high-growth burger concepts. With this installation at TFS, Aniai is bringing its proven technology to the U.S., helping quick-service kitchens move faster and deliver consistent results at scale.

About Aniai

Aniai is a robotics company focused on developing smart kitchen solutions for quick-service restaurants. Its flagship product, the Alpha Grill, uses robotics and AI to cook burgers faster, more consistently, and with less strain on kitchen teams, enabling operators to scale. Aniai has earned the National Restaurant Association Kitchen Innovations Awards in both 2023 and 2024. Discover more at

Contact:

Kshirja Diwan

Marketing Manager

[email protected] | Aniai