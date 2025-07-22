Intermedio Information Technology Partners With BOC Group To Resell Adonis BPM Solution And Support Global Sustainability Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermedio Information Technology Expands Global Reach with Strategic Partnership

Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermedio Information Technology, a specialist in integrating business strategy, security, and advanced process automation, has announced a strategic partnership with BOC Group. This collaboration will enable Intermedio to resell BOC Group's Adonis Business Process Management (BPM) solution, further enhancing their service offerings to support startup and sustainability projects in the Netherlands and across the globe.









Mutual partnership announcment by BOC Group.

Intermedio's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns seamlessly with BOC Group's Adonis BPM solution, known for its robust capabilities in process management and optimization. This partnership is set to empower businesses to achieve greater efficiency and environmental stewardship, reflecting Intermedio's mission to integrate Green BPM and eco-friendly practices into business operations.

"This partnership with BOC Group marks a significant milestone for Intermedio as we continue to expand our global footprint," said A. van Geest, director of Intermedio Information Technology. "By offering the Adonis BPM solution, we are not only enhancing our service portfolio but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable business practices and supporting startups and scale-ups worldwide."

Operating as a 100% remote working consultancy, Intermedio is uniquely positioned to deliver its services without geographical constraints, ensuring that businesses around the world can benefit from their expertise in business strategy, intelligent process automation, and interim management. This remote model not only supports Intermedio's sustainability goals by reducing carbon footprints but also allows for greater flexibility and collaboration with clients globally.

Intermedio's comprehensive services, including consultancy in business strategy, interim management, and the development of Centers of Expertise for BPM, are further strengthened by this partnership. The addition of the Adonis BPM solution to their offerings will provide clients with advanced tools to streamline processes and achieve their growth objectives sustainably.

About Intermedio Information Technology

Intermedio Information Technology (Intermedio) empowers businesses to scale securely and sustainably through the integration of business strategy, security, and advanced process automation. Our mission is to align innovative process management solutions with our clients' growth objectives while implementing Green BPM and eco-friendly practices that reduce carbon footprints. Driven by core values of innovation, security, sustainability, and collaboration, Intermedio redefines business operations to foster efficiency and environmental stewardship. Our comprehensive services include consultancy in business strategy, intelligent process automation, interim management (CIO, IT management, Green Project Management), and the development of Centers of Expertise for BPM. In addition, we offer training courses in business strategy, business modeling, process management, and decision management. For more information, please visit

Press inquiries

Intermedio Information Technology



A. van Geest

...

+31852006499

Keurenplein 41 / unit A0214

1069 CD Amsterdam

The Netherlands



