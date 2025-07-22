Transforming Retail Spaces: Stingray Music And Stingray Streams Now Available On Samsung VXT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Stingray Music and Stingray Streams apps on. The Samsung VXT platform is a cloud-native Content Management Solution (CMS) that allows businesses to efficiently create and distribute content and even control and monitor remotely their B2B screens, including digital menus, kiosks, and signage. The latest VXT version enhances the existing VXT PIRS (Pre-Integrated Repeatable Solution), and Stingray is the first to offer a dedicated music app on this innovative platform.

The Stingray Music app is tailored for large businesses of all types, including retailers, grocery and pharmacy chains, big box stores, coffee shops, bars, restaurants, and professional service waiting rooms. It aims to create immersive experiences and enhance business or retail environments by offering a seamless blend of tailored, licensed music that aligns with their brand identities.

Stingray Music app highlights:





21 curated channels : Offers access to a diverse selection of music from popular genres worldwide, curated by top music programmers, including contemporary jazz, contemporary pop, billboard retro, hot country and classic hits.

Licensed music : Every channel offers a selection of fully licensed music.

Certified brand safe : The music library is carefully screened to ensure safe commercial and public environments for brands and audiences, free from mature or vulgar content.

Uninterrupted music : Provides a seamless listening journey with uninterrupted music, enhancing the ambiance of any space.

Constant updates : Features weekly updates to provide a fresh and dynamic audio experience, keeping the music journey engaging and relevant.

Easy drag and drop : Allows effortless integration of any music channel into the VXT Canvas, simplifying the enhancement of brand experiences. Visual accompaniment : Offers the possibility to pair any music channel with visual imagery to customize the ambiance.



The Stingray Streams app is suited for small businesses and local retail chains like salons, bars, and clinics to curate relaxing visual experiences. With Stingray Streams, local retailers, small businesses and professional service offices can enjoy a diverse collection of serene soundscapes and easy-listening music paired with ambient scenes from around the world.

Stingray Streams app highlights:





4 soothing ad-free video channels: Nature scenes, breathtaking landscapes, calming meditations, and tranquil marine life for calming background visuals.

Soundtrack options: Video feeds can be paired with default soothing audio, a silent feed, or 10 music channels from Stingray Music within the Stingray Streams application, including classic hits, lounge cocktail, and mainstream. Easy drag and drop: Clients can select, drag, and drop any video channel from the extensive catalogue into the VXT Canvas for seamless viewing.



"Partnering with Samsung to bring Stingray Music and Stingray Streams to the VXT platform is a transformative step in delivering curated music and video experiences that resonate with businesses and their customers," said Renaud Lafrance, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray Business. "We are excited to set a new standard in business solutions that enhance brand identity and customer engagement."

The integration of Stingray Music and Stingray Streams with Samsung VXT transforms how businesses use music and video, providing an innovative way to enhance customer experiences. This partnership underscores Stingray's commitment to providing cutting-edge audio and video solutions that meet the evolving demands of businesses worldwide.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit .



