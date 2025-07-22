Ecosystems Unveils Vivientm 2.0: AI-Enabled GTM Infrastructure For Aligning Providers And Customers On Business Outcomes

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosystems, the pioneer of the Customer Value Management (CVM) category, is excited to announce the launch of ViViENTM 2.0 – the next generation of its groundbreaking Virtual Value Engineer. This advanced AI agent transforms how GTM teams engage across the full customer value lifecycle by establishing a collaborative workspace that aligns provider solutions with customer needs, capturing each partnership through the lens of measurable value.

ViViENTM 2.0: The Evolution of GTM Intelligence

ViViENTM 2.0 is built on the principle that value isn't just presented to customers-it's co-created with them. Part AI agent and part architecture, ViViENTM acts as a shared system of record where providers and customers define, quantify, and track the business outcomes that measure partnership success. By centralizing these insights, ViViENTM continuously learns from a proprietary library of customer results, becoming a powerful and evolving source of GTM intelligence.

"ViViEN empowers reps to confidently connect the dots between our customers' business priorities and our solution portfolio," said Mark Crawford, VP GTM Strategy, New Relic. "It turns scattered insights into a conversation on outcomes and business value that resonates with every stakeholder."

Benefits for Customers and GTM Teams

ViViENTM 2.0 empowers sales with smart insights to drive high-impact conversations, while giving managers predictive analytics on deal health and overall revenue performance. Customer success teams can track value delivery in real time, boosting retention and growth. Customers benefit from a personalized, value-driven experience with clear alignment to their business needs.

"ViViENTM researches insights before a single conversation begins," said Barry O'Sullivan, Global Services Pursuit Practice Lead, HP Inc. "Then our sellers and customers refine that message together in the Ecosystems platform-turning insights into outcomes that are tracked over time."

What's New in ViViENTM 2.0

Building on the robust capabilities of its predecessor, key enhancements in ViViENTM 2.0 include:

ViViENTM 2.0 operates within the CRM to gather insights from calls, documents, and external research, delivering personalized engagement materials tailored to each customer's industry, goals, and challenges.ViViENTM 2.0 replaces static documents with interactive workspaces, enabling real-time collaboration and feedback tracking. This ongoing dialogue helps refine value propositions based on what matters most to the customer.ViViENTM 2.0 uses AI to identify key outcomes and quantify value with credible data. It equips GTM teams with industry benchmarks and customer financials to reinforce and validate their proposals.By linking presale expectations with post-sale results, ViViENTM 2.0 tracks realized value, builds trust, and supports renewals and growth through ongoing alignment and transparency.ViViENTM 2.0 evolves with each deal, using customer feedback to refine its recommendations. This creates a proprietary, ever-improving knowledge base that strengthens competitive advantage.

"ViViENTM 2.0 is just the beginning. We're not just embracing AI-we're unleashing it to fundamentally rewire how value is co-created in every B2B relationship," said Michael Plaskow, Chief Product Officer at Ecosystems. "Our vision is bold: to make ViViENTM the most intelligent, self-learning GTM platform on the planet."

Join the Future of GTM

ViViENTM 2.0 is now live and revolutionizing how B2B teams engage customers. Immediate access to ViViENTM 2.0 is also available to all members of our Customer Value Community-spanning over 1,500 companies-creating a collaborative environment to explore, enhance, and define best practices for harnessing AI in outcome-based customer conversations.

To learn more about ViViENTM 2.0 and how it can enhance your GTM process, visit .

About Ecosystems

Ecosystems is the leading SaaS platform for collaborative value management and the system of record for customer outcomes. Trusted by companies like HP, Verizon, ServiceNow, and Google Cloud, Ecosystems enables suppliers, customers, and partners to co-create, prove, and track value from presales to renewal. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Kasha Leese, [email protected]

SOURCE Ecosystems

