Hotel Dining Steps Into The Spotlight: Opentable And KAYAK Debut The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants In America

SAN FRANCISCO and STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel restaurants are no longer just convenient pit stops for weary travelers-they've become destinations in their own right. New insights from OpenTable and KAYAK cement a growing cultural shift: travelers are choosing where to go and stay based on what they want to eat. Nearly half of Americans (47%) say they have specifically booked a trip to visit a restaurant1, and KAYAK data shows a 51% year-over-year increase in the use of KAYAK's“restaurant” hotel filter, highlighting how travel and dining are becoming increasingly connected. 2

To help diners and travelers find their ideal dining destination, the brands are joining forces to unveil their first-ever list of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America , based on diner insights. From James Beard Award winners like Chef Greg Vernick of Vernick Fish , to MICHELIN-starred restaurants like Addison by William Bradley and neighborhood gems like The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill , the list spotlights hotel dining experiences that influence how, and why, Americans travel.

“Hotel restaurants have become formidable players over the years as hoteliers have recognized the power of serving their guests memorable and locally-inspired dining experiences,” said Scott Hudson, VP of Global Sales & Services at OpenTable. "The hotel restaurants we have on OpenTable are not just attractive to the 60 percent of diners that use us while on the road - but many are equally as popular among locals too. 3 "

“Travelers aren't just asking 'Where should I go?'-they're asking 'What's on the menu when I get there?'” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK.“Great dining experiences are an essential part of today's travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”

Alongside the list, new research shows1:



Meals > Monuments: 45% of Americans admit to posting more about meals than sights on their trip.1

Booked the Room, Hooked by the Menu: 73% would return to the same hotel because of a positive on-site dining experience.1 Eat Where You Sleep: 38% have booked a stay in a hotel because of its restaurant.1



"Recently, hotel owners have seen the value in not only having restaurants as an amenity for their guests, but also in being a culinary destination for locals and even travelers staying elsewhere,” said Chef Stephanie Izard (Cabra Chicago , Boka Restaurant Group).“Travelers have so many options of places to stay, culinary offerings are a big part of making that choice."

For travelers hungry for more than just a place to stay, these hotel restaurants offer innovative menus, top-notch service, and stylish interiors. To explore hotel room rates, average flight prices, and more, explore OpenTable & KAYAK's top hotel restaurant hub .

The 2025 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America 4:

Arizona



Different Pointe of View - Phoenix, AZ J&G Steakhouse Scottsdale at The Phoenician - Scottsdale, AZ



California



Addison by William Bradley - San Diego, CA

Calabra at Santa Monica Proper - Santa Monica, CA

CUT by Wolfgang Puck at Beverly Wilshire - Beverly Hills, CA

mar'sel at Terranea Resort - Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Mikado at Desert Springs JW Marriott - Palm Desert, CA

Rise Rooftop Lounge - Anaheim, CA

Sierra Mar - Post Ranch Inn - Big Sur, CA

Sky Room - Long Beach, CA

Splashes at Surf & Sand Resort - Laguna Beach, CA

The Pony Room - Rancho Santa Fe, CA

The Restaurant at Ponte - Temecula, CA

The Rooftop at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills, CA The Tower Bar - West Hollywood, CA



Colorado



EDGE Restaurant & Bar - Denver, CO

Tavernetta Vail - Vail, CO Wildflower - Denver - Denver, CO



Washington D.C.



Bourbon Steak - Four Seasons Washington DC - Washington, DC The Bazaar by José Andrés - DC - Washington, DC



Florida



A Land Remembered at Rosen Shingle Creek - Orlando, FL

Akira Back- The Ray Hotel - Delray Beach, FL

BACÁN - Orlando, FL

Bull & Bear Steakhouse - Orlando, FL

Cafe Marquesa - Key West, FL

Capa at Four Seasons Orlando - Golden Oak, FL

Epilogue - Golden Oak, FL

Gianni's at the Former Versace Mansion - Miami Beach, FL

Henry's Palm Beach - Palm Beach, FL

Il Mulino New York - Sunny Isles Beach - Miami Beach, FL

Knife & Spoon - Orlando, FL

Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club - Surfside, FL

Lilac - Tampa, FL

Limonada Bar + Brunch - Miami Beach, FL

Nami - Orlando, FL

Palace - Miami Beach, FL

Ravello at Four Seasons Orlando - Lake Buena Vista, FL

Stirrups at World Equestrian Center - Ocala, FL

Steak 954 at the W Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Grill - The Ritz-Carlton , Naples - Naples, FL The Roof at Esmé - Miami Beach, FL



Georgia

Polaris - Atlanta, GA



Hawaii



Beachhouse - Moana Surfrider - Honolulu, HI

CanoeHouse - Kamuela, HI

DUO - Steak & Seafood - Wailea, HI

Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar - Wailea, HI

Hualani's - Lihue, HI

Mina's Fish House - Kapolei, HI

NOE ITALIAN - Ko Olina at Four Seasons Resort - Kapolei, HI

Tidepools - Grand Hyatt Kauai - Poipu, HI Wolfgang Puck's Spago in the Four Seasons Resort Maui - Wailea, HI



Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse - Boise, ID



Illinois



Cabra - Chicago - Chicago, IL

Ema - River North - Chicago, IL Shanghai Terrace - Chicago, IL



Kentucky

Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse - Louisville, KY



Louisiana

Compère Lapin - New Orleans, LA



Massachusetts



Contessa - Boston - Boston, MA Mooo BEACON HILL - Boston, MA



Maine



Earth at Hidden Pond - Kennebunkport, ME

Ocean - Kennebunkport, ME White Barn Inn - Kennebunk, ME



Maryland

Azumi - Baltimore, MD



Michigan

Copper Rock Steakhouse - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI



North Carolina



Blue Ridge -Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa - Asheville, NC

Herons - Cary, NC Sunset Terrace - Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa - Asheville, NC



New Jersey

The Ebbitt Room at the Virginia - Cape May, NJ



Nevada



Atlantis Steakhouse - Atlantis Casino Resort Spa - Reno, NV

Beauty & Essex- Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

CATCH - ARIA - Las Vegas, NV

CHICA Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Momofuku Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV Zuma Restaurant - Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV



New York



The Whitby Bar and Restaurant - New York, NY Zou Zou's - New York, NY



Ohio

Il Venetian - Cleveland, OH



Pennsylvania



Jean-Georges Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

SkyHigh - Philadelphia, PA Vernick Fish - Philadelphia, PA



Puerto Rico



1919 Restaurant at The Condado Vanderbilt - Condado, PR Levant San Juan - San Juan, PR



Rhode Island

The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill - Newport, RI



South Carolina

River House - Montage Palmetto Bluff - Bluffton, SC



Tennessee

Yolan - Nashville, TN



Texas



97 West Kitchen + Bar at Hotel Drover - Fort Worth, TX

Dean's Italian Steakhouse - Austin, TX

Fearing's - Dallas, TX

La Piscina at Austin Proper - Austin, TX

Signature - San Antonio, TX

Stillwell's - Dallas, TX

The Study at Dean's - San Antonio, TX

The Peacock Mediterranean Grill at Austin Proper - Austin, TX Trick Rider - Frisco, TX



Utah

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Hotel Park City - Park City, UT



Virginia



Hunt Room - Virginia Beach, VA

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel - Richmond, VA Orion's Roof Garden & Dining - Virginia Beach, VA



Washington

Barking Frog - Woodinville, WA



Methodologies:

Subhead Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,000 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between March 19 - March 21 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

1 Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,503 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between May 31 - June 10 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

2 KAYAK Data Methodology: Based on flight and hotel searches made on KAYAK US in the period between January 1, 2025 and June 22, 2025 for travel anytime in the future. They were compared to searches made in the same period in 2024 for travel any time in the future. Flight data is based on round-trip, economy flights. Hotel data is based on standard, double occupancy rooms in any star hotel. Prices are on average and may vary. Percentages are approximate. Cheapest month to visit is based on flight data only.

3 OpenTable Dining Data Methodology: OpenTable looked at seated diners by traveler types from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the US from June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025, and compared it to the same time period the year prior.

4 The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America: The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025 list is generated from over 10,000,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then sorted by the ability to book the hotel wherein the restaurant is located via KAYAK.com. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

