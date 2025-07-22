America Home Buyers Expands Cash Home Buying Services To Five Major Florida Cities

close in as little as 7 days!

America Home Buyers expands into Miami, Jacksonville, and more, offering fast, as-is cash home sales with no agents, repairs, or commissions.

HOLLYWOOD , FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America Home Buyers, a Florida-based residential investment company, has announced the expansion of its direct home buying services into five of the state's largest housing markets: Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale. The expansion addresses a growing need for flexible, expedited home sales for residents facing unexpected life transitions, such as foreclosure, probate, or property inheritance.The company purchases homes directly from owners in as-is condition and offers closing timelines tailored to the seller's needs-often within seven days. This model eliminates the need for realtors, open houses, repairs, or commissions.“Market demand in these regions is strong for sellers who require speed, privacy, and flexibility,” said a company spokesperson.“Our goal is to provide a streamlined option when the traditional listing process isn't ideal.”Demand for Alternative Selling Solutions RisesEconomic changes, rising interest rates, and population shifts have led more homeowners to seek out alternatives to the conventional sales process. In response, America Home Buyers has formalized local operations in several high-volume areas across the state.The company's services are now active in five core metro areas, including Sell My House Fast in Miami and Sell My House Fast in Jacksonville , with additional support for Tampa, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.Properties commonly sold through this model include those facing deferred maintenance, vacancy, tenant issues, code violations, or legal proceedings such as probate or foreclosure.Process and Expansion OutlookAmerica Home Buyers allows homeowners to bypass traditional listing platforms by offering fair market cash offers within 24 hours of property evaluation. No staging, repairs, or clean-out is required. Sellers are not responsible for fees, commissions, or closing costs, and transactions are conducted through licensed title companies in Florida.In addition to its expanded city coverage, the company has begun educational outreach to assist property owners seeking to avoid foreclosure in Florida by selling prior to auction deadlines.“There are many homeowners who are unaware that a fast, legal sale is still possible even after they've fallen behind on payments,” said the spokesperson.“This initiative is about timely access to real options.”Future plans include expanding into mid-tier Florida markets and launching bilingual resources for communities in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.About America Home BuyersAmerica Home Buyers is a privately owned real estate investment company based in Hollywood, Florida. The company specializes in purchasing residential properties directly from sellers without agents or listing fees. Known for offering fast, as-is cash transactions, America Home Buyers provides legally compliant, flexible sale options for property owners across Florida.Media Contact:America Home Buyers📍 Hollywood, FL📞 (877) 409‐6922📧 ...

