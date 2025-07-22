403
Flash Floods in China Claim Lives
(MENAFN) At least two individuals have lost their lives, and 10 others remain unaccounted for following sudden flooding in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, triggered by intense downpours, a state-affiliated news source reported on Tuesday.
Torrential rain overwhelmed Jinan’s Laiwu district, where precipitation peaked at 364 millimeters (14.33 inches).
The resulting flash floods swept through two nearby villages in Dawangzhuang Township, leading to the destruction or severe impairment of 19 houses.
Efforts to locate the missing continue, with emergency teams conducting search and rescue operations.
Meanwhile, coordinated responses are in place to provide relief and begin rebuilding in the aftermath of the disaster.
This situation follows China’s issuance of its most severe emergency alert on Monday due to the approach of Typhoon Wipha—the sixth typhoon to threaten the region this year.
Meteorological experts forecast that rain will persist over the coming three days.
Local government officials have been instructed to implement precautionary actions against heavy rain and the accompanying dangers, which include flash floods, mudslides, and urban drainage issues.
Typhoon Wipha made landfall on Hailing Island in the south on Sunday before advancing inland across southern China.
The storm has caused earth movements, road obstructions, and led to the temporary halt of train and air travel services in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
