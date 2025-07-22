High Voltage MOSFET Market Size To Hit USD 8.00 Billion By 2032, Growing At 5.44% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S High Voltage MOSFET Market is estimated to surpass USD 1.41 billion by 2032, grow at 10.80% CAGR, attributed to the CHIPS Act and growing demand for high-performance power conversion solutions. Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Voltage MOSFET Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The High Voltage MOSFET Market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.00 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.44% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.” High Voltage MOSFET Market Growth Driven by EV Adoption, Renewable Integration, and Power Efficiency Initiatives High Voltage MOSFET market is mainly driven due to rising adoption of electric vehicle, high demand for energy efficient power systems, industrial automation and renewables integration are the key factors driving the growth of High Voltage MOSFET Market. These SiC developments and smaller form factor power designs are contributing to more sector level performance improvements. Increasing demand for small and high-performance electronics from consumer and industrial applications in addition to rise in investments in smart grid infrastructure and data centers is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Government initiatives such as USD 3.5 billion grid entry funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and USD 10.5 billion of GRIP Program funding are also facilitating growth. Get a Sample Report of High Voltage MOSFET Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.25 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.44% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product Type (Junction Tube, Insulated Gate, and Others)

. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Power Systems, and Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

The Insulated Gate MOSFETs led the market in 2024, capturing 58.4% of the market share, and is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032 due to its high switching speed, efficiency, and better thermal stability compared to other semiconductor devices. It is also pushing automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial systems to adopt these features faster, thanks to rising demand for compact, low-power devices. Though mass production and long-term reliability at high temperatures remain challenges for the industry, improving semiconductors together with increasing investments in renewables and smart grids are likely to ensure solid near-term growth prospects for a long time to come.

By Application

The adoption of electric vehicles and the widespread application of ADAS technology are the major drivers of high voltage MOSFET market. Automotive Electronics captured the largest share of the High Voltage MOSFET Market, at 37.7% in 2024. This dominance can be attributed to the high efficiency power management demand across the elements of EV powertrains, battery systems and infotainment units, along with stringent emission regulations.

Consumer Electronics is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for compact and power-efficient gadgets such as smartphones, wearables, and smart home appliances, with growing energy consciousness and rapid technological advancements.

Asia Pacific Dominates High Voltage MOSFET Market Amid Rapid Industrial Growth and EV Adoption

High Voltage MOSFET Market – Asia Pacific accounted for 34.7% of the High Voltage MOSFET Market share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid industrialization, growing automotive and consumer electronics market, and increasing investment in renewable energy and smart grids. Demand is also strengthened by high EV adoption, the growing data centers, great policies and expanding middle class demand. Due to the strong electronics manufacturing base of the nation and supportive measures by the government, China continues to be the leading contributor to this.

R&D is pretty strong up here in North America, as are big semiconductor companies and the ever-expanding data centers, putting the continent in second place. Europe is seeing this growth as regulators are focused on emissions, EVs and energy efficiency. APEJ and North America continue to be bastions, whereas Latin America and MEA to be the most opportunistic regions empowered with digital transformation endeavours and infrastructure expansion.

Recent Developments:



In Sept 2024, STMicroelectronics unveiled its 4th-gen SiC MOSFETs for EV traction inverters, boosting efficiency in 750V and 1200V classes.The technology expands SiC benefits to mid-size EVs and industrial applications like solar and data centers. In July 2025, Renesas launched its 650V Gen IV Plus GaN FETs for high-efficiency, high-density power conversion in AI data centers, EV charging, and energy on SuperGaN® technology, these compact FETs offer lower RDS(on), improved thermal performance, and are compatible with existing designs for seamless upgrades.

