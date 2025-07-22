Pontiki Myrtle Beach Wins 2025 Best Of South Carolina Award As Top Floating Tiki Bar
Launched with the goal of making group outings on the water easy and unforgettable, PonTiki Myrtle Beach operates up to four cruises daily, seven days a week-even in the offseason, when most boats are dry-docked. From two-hour public tours to up to eight-hour private charters, each cruise includes a full crew with space for up to 47 guests. Even more PonTiki Myrtle Beach's tours are always stocked selection of beer, wine, seltzers, soda, and water-all included in the ticket price!
What truly sets PonTiki Myrtle Beach apart, however, is its commitment to making the boating experience accessible and stress-free. By taking care of the logistics-from navigating to refreshments-PonTiki allows guests to focus entirely on the experience.
“This award means a lot to us because it reflects the joy we see on our guests' faces every day,” says PonTiki Myrtle Beach's founder.“We set out to bring something different to Myrtle Beach, and the response from both locals and visitors has been incredible!”
As this all-inclusive floating tiki bar looks to the future, momentum is already building. PonTiki Myrtle Beach is set to expand themed cruises, upgrade amenities, and continue refining the experience for both locals and visitors.
