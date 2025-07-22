Pontiki Myrtle Beach Wins 2025 Best Of South Carolina Award As Top Floating Tiki Bar

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PonTiki Myrtle Beach has officially been named a 2025 Best of South Carolina Award winner, recognized for redefining what a boat day can be. As one of the Best All-Inclusive Floating Tiki Bar on the Intracoastal Waterway, this company offers a relaxed, all-in-one boating experience that combines convenience, hospitality, and year-round fun.Launched with the goal of making group outings on the water easy and unforgettable, PonTiki Myrtle Beach operates up to four cruises daily, seven days a week-even in the offseason, when most boats are dry-docked. From two-hour public tours to up to eight-hour private charters, each cruise includes a full crew with space for up to 47 guests. Even more PonTiki Myrtle Beach's tours are always stocked selection of beer, wine, seltzers, soda, and water-all included in the ticket price!What truly sets PonTiki Myrtle Beach apart, however, is its commitment to making the boating experience accessible and stress-free. By taking care of the logistics-from navigating to refreshments-PonTiki allows guests to focus entirely on the experience.“This award means a lot to us because it reflects the joy we see on our guests' faces every day,” says PonTiki Myrtle Beach's founder.“We set out to bring something different to Myrtle Beach, and the response from both locals and visitors has been incredible!”As this all-inclusive floating tiki bar looks to the future, momentum is already building. PonTiki Myrtle Beach is set to expand themed cruises, upgrade amenities, and continue refining the experience for both locals and visitors.For more information click here

