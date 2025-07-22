Fogo De Chão Continues Northwest Expansion With New Location In Tigard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Restaurant from Brazil is Set to Open Second Location in Oregon

DALLAS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, today announced the signing of a lease agreement for its second Oregon location in Tigard. The 7,695 square-foot space, set to open in late 2025, is situated at 17015 SW 72nd Ave in Bridgeport Village shopping center.



“We are highly encouraged by the success we have seen at our Portland location and we are excited to announce plans to open our second location in Oregon, and bring our exceptional cuisine to Tigard,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão.“We look forward to welcoming the local community in to immerse themselves in the memorable dining experience Fogo de Chão has to offer.”

The new restaurant in Tigard will showcase a spacious dining area built around an open churrasco grill. In the dining area, guests can enjoy a full 360-degree view of gaucho chefs expertly butchering, hand-carving, and grilling premium cuts of protein over an open flame. At the heart of the dining area, the Market Table will offer a vibrant selection of seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Designed to elevate the guest experience, the restaurant will feature inviting social spaces integrated throughout Bar Fogo and the dining areas, encouraging guests to relax, engage, and enjoy All-Day Happy Hour in a warm, conversational atmosphere. Adding to the indulgent offerings, dry-aged meat lockers will showcase exceptional cuts such as the 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for at least 42 days to enhance its deep, rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience created for all diet tribes. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of nutrient-dense seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit .









Fogo de Chão's second location in Oregon is set to open at the Bridgeport Village shopping center in late 2025. Fogo.com









Fogo de Chão's new Tigard restaurant will feature an expansive dining room.









The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature many high-end social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience at the new Tigard location.

