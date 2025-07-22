Lynxspring Announces Nomad Controls Ltd. As New European Distributor

- Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, LynxspringLEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lynxspring , Inc., ( ) a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, building controls, automation and device-to-cloud integration is pleased to announce Nomad Controls Ltd., based in Caerphilly, United Kingdom, as its newest authorized distributor. This partnership marks a significant step in expanding Lynxspring's international presence and making its open, interoperable technologies and solutions more accessible across Europe.In conjunction with becoming an official distributor, Nomad Controls Ltd. has also launched a full-service Master Systems Integrator practice, enabling the company to deliver end-to-end smart building solutions, from field device integration to advanced data and cloud services. With deep expertise in systems integration, energy management, and operational technology, Nomad is positioned to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern buildings.“We are excited to welcome Nomad Controls Ltd. to our global partner ecosystem,” said Marc Petock, Vice President of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Lynxspring.“Their hands-on industry experience and commitment to delivering high-performance building systems align perfectly with our mission to empower partners and customers through open, data-driven solutions.”Nomad Controls will carry the full suite of Lynxspring's products, including the Niagara Framework JENEsys EdgeTM portfolio, Onyxxdevices, and Lynxspring E2ETM, the company's data management and Independent Data Layer platform.“We're proud to bring Lynxspring's innovative solutions and product line to the UK market,” said Alex Burnett, Director of International Business, at Nomad Controls Ltd.“Lynxspring's open framework approach and integration-friendly products are the ideal fit for our clients who demand flexibility, performance, and future-ready solutions. Our new Master Integrator practice further enhances our ability to deliver that.”This partnership represents Lynxspring's continued investment in expanding its global reach and supporting partners that are rethinking the way buildings operate in today's connected world.About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company's product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.About Nomad Controls Ltd.Based in Caerphilly, UK, Nomad Controls Ltd. is a building automation and integration company providing smart building solutions across a variety of commercial and industrial sectors. With a full-service Master Systems Integrator practice and a focus on future-proofing facilities, Nomad delivers projects that maximize performance, efficiency, and intelligence.Media Contact:Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerLynxspring, Inc.+1 804-307=3353...

