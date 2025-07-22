403
Widespread floods, landslides in India result in death of civilians
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall across parts of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control has caused widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in the death of a schoolchild and injuring dozens more, according to reports on Tuesday.
The mountainous districts of Rajouri and Poonch were hit particularly hard, as overflowing rivers and streams submerged low-lying areas, swept away vehicles, and caused significant damage to infrastructure.
In Poonch, a landslide struck a local school, killing one student and injuring at least 23 others. “We are taking every possible measure to safeguard lives and have advised people from low-lying areas to move to safe places in view of the risk of flash floods,” a senior district official said. Emergency response units, including medical teams, have been deployed to assist affected communities.
In nearby Rajouri, authorities shut down schools due to rising water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers, which posed an imminent threat.
Officials issued a red alert across 12 districts—Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Anantnag—citing heavy rainfall and a heightened risk of flash flooding.
The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier warned of severe weather between July 21 and 24, forecasting intense rainfall and the potential for floods and landslides.
Environmental specialists noted that such weather extremes are becoming more common in the region. One expert stated that Kashmir “is no exception” to the global effects of climate change, pointing to increasingly erratic patterns such as heatwaves and off-season storms contributing to the region’s vulnerability.
