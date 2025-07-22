Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Louisville police officer gets imprisoned over death of black woman

2025-07-22 08:47:36
(MENAFN) A former Louisville police officer has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in the fatal police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman whose killing sparked national outrage and protests over racial injustice.

On Monday, Brett Hankison received a 33-month prison sentence after being found guilty of violating Taylor’s civil rights during the 2020 incident.

Taylor, who worked in healthcare, was killed in her Kentucky apartment on March 13, 2020, during a botched no-knock police operation. Her boyfriend, believing the officers to be intruders, opened fire with a legally owned firearm. Police responded with gunfire.

Hankison was convicted last year for recklessly firing into Taylor’s apartment without a clear target, putting her and others in danger. Although his bullets did not strike anyone, he was found guilty of using excessive force that breached Taylor’s constitutional protections.

