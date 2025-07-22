403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-Louisville police officer gets imprisoned over death of black woman
(MENAFN) A former Louisville police officer has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for his role in the fatal police raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman whose killing sparked national outrage and protests over racial injustice.
On Monday, Brett Hankison received a 33-month prison sentence after being found guilty of violating Taylor’s civil rights during the 2020 incident.
Taylor, who worked in healthcare, was killed in her Kentucky apartment on March 13, 2020, during a botched no-knock police operation. Her boyfriend, believing the officers to be intruders, opened fire with a legally owned firearm. Police responded with gunfire.
Hankison was convicted last year for recklessly firing into Taylor’s apartment without a clear target, putting her and others in danger. Although his bullets did not strike anyone, he was found guilty of using excessive force that breached Taylor’s constitutional protections.
On Monday, Brett Hankison received a 33-month prison sentence after being found guilty of violating Taylor’s civil rights during the 2020 incident.
Taylor, who worked in healthcare, was killed in her Kentucky apartment on March 13, 2020, during a botched no-knock police operation. Her boyfriend, believing the officers to be intruders, opened fire with a legally owned firearm. Police responded with gunfire.
Hankison was convicted last year for recklessly firing into Taylor’s apartment without a clear target, putting her and others in danger. Although his bullets did not strike anyone, he was found guilty of using excessive force that breached Taylor’s constitutional protections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment