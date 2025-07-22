403
Egyptian authorities eliminate terrorist cell in Giza
(MENAFN) Egyptian authorities announced on Sunday that they had dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with the armed wing of the banned Muslim Brotherhood in the city of Giza, a popular tourist destination near Cairo. The Interior Ministry stated that the group had ties to the Hasm movement — designated a terrorist organization by the government — and was preparing to launch attacks on security and economic facilities.
According to the ministry, the cell was receiving directives from leaders based in Türkiye and had been planning to infiltrate operatives into Egypt through illegal desert routes. The ministry warned that the Hasm movement was actively “preparing and planning to revive their activities and carry out hostile operations.”
One of the group’s leaders, Ahmed Muhammad Abdel Razek Ahmed Ghanim, who had previously been sentenced to death in absentia, was reportedly found hiding in an apartment in Cairo’s Bulaq al-Dakrour neighborhood. He was allegedly working with Ehab Abdel Latif Muhammad Abdel Qader, another fugitive convicted in a separate terrorism case.
Security forces conducted the raid after securing clearance from the Supreme State Security Prosecution. According to the official statement:
“They initiated random gunfire toward the forces and the surrounding area, prompting the forces to engage them.”
All members of the cell were killed in the shootout. Tragically, a passing civilian was also fatally shot, and a police officer was injured while attempting to save the victim.
The operation comes amid renewed concerns about the resurgence of Hasm’s activities. Just two weeks prior, a news agency reported the emergence of a video allegedly linked to the group in which they called for military action and issued threats of future attacks inside Egypt.
