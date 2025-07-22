Melissa Expands Presence On Snowflake Marketplace With Smartmover For NCOA And Advanced Data Quality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New native app and enhanced connectors offer Snowflake users seamless access to Melissa's top-tier identity verification and data enrichment tools

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's online marketplace offers a one-stop shop that allows users to explore, evaluate, and purchase data tools easily and efficiently. Recognizing this significant trend and its utility across industries, Melissa , a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, today announced that its SmartMover service has been added to the Snowflake Marketplace. Melissa SmartMover enables Snowflake users to seamlessly access powerful National Change of Address (NCOA) capabilities directly within the Snowflake ecosystem.

SmartMover joins an expanding lineup of Melissa native apps built for Snowflake, each designed to enhance data accuracy and operational efficiency without requiring users to leave the platform. These apps now include services for U.S., Canadian, and international address verification, IP address geolocation, phone number parsing and validation across more than 200 countries, real-time email mailbox checking and correction, and name parsing with support for diverse linguistic and cultural variations. All apps run natively within Snowflake's architecture and are free to install, with consumption based on Melissa licensing or subscription. By integrating directly into Snowflake workflows, these solutions reduce the need for custom code, manual data movement, or external processing tools.

“Bringing SmartMover to Snowflake means customers can now tap into USPS-licensed NCOA processing from within the same data cloud they rely on daily,” said Daniel Kha Le, Chief Data Officer at Melissa.“It's about bringing Melissa's most trusted tools to where the data lives and, in the process, reducing complexity, accelerating workflows, and increasing confidence in the results.”

Melissa also offers 19 integrated data sets on Snowflake, covering geolocation, property, and legislative data, providing an even broader toolkit for organizations working to enhance data quality and gain valuable insights across domains.

To explore the full suite of Melissa offerings in Snowflake, visit Melissa's Snowflake Marketplace Page .

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across five continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM, and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

...

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPoweredPR for Melissa

...

+1-877-794-6777