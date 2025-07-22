Global Gender And Disability Exhibition

Three amputee footballers lie in a flowing river, arms linked and raised above their heads-capturing a moment of joy, rest, and resistance in a journey that reimagines sport as solidarity, not spectacle.

A world first online visual art exhibition exploring the intersection between gender and disability launches on 22 July coinciding with Disability Pride Month.

- Imogen BakelmunLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / --This is Gender presents Cripping the Lens: Gender, Disability , and the Politics of Visibility in collaboration with the feminist international human rights organisation, CREA, and Canada's largest disability arts organisation, National Access Art Centre (NaAC).Established in 2019, This is Gender runs the world's largest photography and visual arts competition that explores gender justice.Fifty original artworks judged by disabled artists and visual culture experts were whittled down from more than 800 worldwide submissions.Now in its fifth year, its global call-outs invite artists to not only showcase their work, but to join a world-wide movement for authentic, inclusive representation.Spanning continents, cultures, identities and perspectives, Cripping the Lens highlights the overlooked intersection between gender and disability, exploring how social structures shape what we see and who gets seen.Imogen Bakelmun, curator and founder of This is Gender, explained:“This exhibition spotlights untold stories that explore how gender and disability is lived and experienced across the world, not as separate identities, but as deeply connected experiences. Disability is not gender neutral. Gender is not disability blind. These identities collide, overlap, and reshape one another in ways our culture rarely acknowledges.”Imogen said:“Around the world, hard-won rights are being eroded. From hollowed out social protection systems and inaccessible healthcare, to stalled anti-discrimination laws - we're seeing renewed threats to the freedoms and protections many have fought for.”This is Gender has a growing archive of hundreds of visual stories drawn from more than 5,000 submissions across 140+ locations.Imogen added:“Art has the power to disarm, disrupt, and reveal what policy so often fails to see. In a world that misrepresents or erases disabled and gendered lives, it becomes a tool for resistance, and a space to imagine new ways of being. These images speak from the body, from experience, and from the margins.”She said:“These works remind us that care is power, visibility is survival and joy can be revolutionary. They ask us not just to look differently, but to question the systems that determine who is visible and valuable.”The exhibition launches on 22 July 2025. It is a permanent online exhibition.See details of This is Gender, current artist call out here, Law and Justice .

